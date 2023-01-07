BROADWAY — It was a gritty, defensive-oriented game, but what ultimately mattered to Spotswood was gaining that first Valley District win.
Led by Zoli Khalil’s 23 points, the Trailblazers hung on in a tight battle with Broadway to take a 42-36 girls basketball victory at BHS on Friday.
Trailblazers head coach Chris Dodson said it was good to see his team play a chunk of the game and not rely on the Virginia Commonwealth signee Khalil, who dealt with foul trouble at points throughout the game, to make plays.
Notably, he said he was especially impressed with freshman guard Alana Taylor’s willingness to go make plays in key moments throughout the night.
Yet, he said basketball is a “combination game” of players and officials and that neither team was able to adjust to the game the officials gave them.
“That’s what I was most frustrated with,” Dodson said. “A reach was a reach on both ends all night long and anything at the bucket was a foul. Offensively, we didn’t do a very good job of getting [to the bucket], especially in the second quarter. Defensively, we let people get there and we continued to reach. … We have to be much better at understanding the game we’re given.”
After giving up the lead in the third quarter, the Gobblers got within three with 1:58 remaining in the fourth after Lindsey Wimer made 1-of-2 foul shots. That’s the closest they would get, however, as Spotswood made a few key buckets in the final 1:45 to seal the deal.
Dodson said the key to the game was the Trailblazers didn’t foul as much as Broadway in the second half. His strategy was to take the full-court pressure off and mainly focused on having his girls hold their hands up high at the basket to show there was no contact.
“Put your thumbs in your ear or your hands in the air and put them backward,” Dodson said. “If they make the shot, they make the shot.”
Taylor had eight points in the game — all from the free throw line. Hailey Jones and Molly Grefe each tallied three points for Spotswood, which finished 19-of-25 from the charity stripe in the contest.
Khalil said after the game that she felt her team handled the contest well when she was out and was impressed with Taylor’s effort.
Khalil went to work in the first quarter, putting up five points and an assist in the first three and a half minutes. She had nine points and helped the Blazers lead by six at the quarter’s end.
But Broadway amped up its intensity in the second quarter, grabbing multiple steals and tying the score up three times. With just under two minutes to go, a layup by freshman April Gingerich gave the Gobblers their first lead of the game and the Broadway home crowd erupted.
After losing the lead, Khalil said her team adjusted well in the second half.
“We never really let it get out of hand,” Khalil said. “With me and [starting point guard] Maddie [Doss] not in, everyone else did very well.”
The Gobblers got into serious foul trouble in the third quarter as 11 total were called against them. Taylor swished two free throws with 1:27 left to even the game, then Jones scored with 48 seconds left to take the lead.
Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk said it was tough to have that many fouls in a quarter, noting they had several starters in foul trouble.
“It’s a little frustrating to try to deal with,” Fulk said. “I decided with about two minutes to go to get [the starters] back in there, probably was a little late getting them back into the game. … I’m confident in the other girls that I have on the bench to sub for the girls that start. … It’s tough, you get that many girls in foul trouble. … It makes it really tough.”
The Gobblers (7-4, 0-1 Valley), who have now dropped three straight, were led by Wimer with nine points, followed by Gingerich and Savannah Janzen with six points each.
Fulk, whose team has impressed early this season despite its youth, was happy with his team’s effort against a well-coached and talented Spotswood team that is considered to be among the best in Class 3.
In the end, he felt Spotswood’s experience was the biggest difference.
“The girls are working their tails off,” Fulk said. “It basically came down to our youth showing up a little bit tonight. We were not taking care of each and every possession. … We try to get the girls to understand that every possession that we have the basketball is precious. We gave a few of them away, Spotswood’s experience showed up there [and] they didn’t give them away.”
The Trailblazers (9-2, 1-0 Valley) now have a district win to start the year.
Dodson said things like regional and state championships are far down the road. His only focus, for now, is to win the regular-season district title.
“That only comes one game at a time,” Dodson said. “[The win] is one step closer to our goal. We got to win more than everybody else in the district does, [and] that’s one.”
Spotswood 13 7 13 9 — 42
Broadway 7 17 7 5 — 36
SPOTSWOOD (42) — A. Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 1 0-4 2, Joyner 0 1-2 1, Khalil 7 8-11 23, H. Jones 1 1-4 3, Taylor 0 8-10 8, Mayhew 0 0-0 0, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Morris 1 0-0 2, Moats 0 0-0 0, Grefe 1 1-4 3, B. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 19-35 42.
BROADWAY (36) — Runion 1 0-0 3, Wheeler 0 3-4 3, Wimer 3 1-2 9, Gatesman 2 0-0 4, Gingerich 3 0-0 6, Deavers 0 0-0 0, Bacon 1 3-4 5, Tinnell 0 0-0 0, Billmeyer 0 0-0 0, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 2 2-2 6. Totals 12 9-12 36.
3-Point Goals – Spotswood 1 (Khalil), Broadway 3 (Runion, Wimer 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.