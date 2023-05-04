Junior forward Maggie Thorpe continued to shine, scoring two goals as Spotswood erupted for three scores in the second half to hand city/county rival Harrisonburg its first Valley District girls soccer loss with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
Nicole Syptak, another talented junior midfielder for the Trailblazers, added goal and an assist, while freshman forward Brooke Simmers also chipped in with an assist.
In goal, sophomore Sadie Mayhew finished with five saves for Spotswood.
Junior forward Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez had the lone goal for the Blue Streaks.
Harrisonburg goalkeeper Carolyn Hinshaw, a senior, finished with five saves.
The Blue Streaks (8-4, 5-1 Valley) returned to action Wednesday with a non-district home game against John Handley, while Spotswood (5-7, 3-3 Valley) will travel to Gypsy Hill Park on Thursday to take on non-district opponent Staunton on the road.
