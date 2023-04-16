FORT DEFIANCE — It appears that Spotswood is starting to turn the corner after a few losses early in the season.
One of the latest examples of that revival was Thursday, as the Trailblazers took down non-district rival Fort Defiance 13-8 in the completion of a non-district baseball game that was suspended the week prior due to storms in the area.
The win marked Spotswood’s third straight victory and the fourth in its last five. The Blazers made it four straight with Friday’s win over city/county opponent Harrisonburg.
Suddenly on an upward trajectory, SHS head coach Marcus Davis credited his team’s desire to improve and work hard.
“That’s all we can ask, is they buy into our strategy and what we’re trying to get accomplished,” Davis said. “I think they’re starting to get there.”
That strategy is a simplified one that Davis said he continues to preach throughout this season and the successful ones in the past: throw strikes, show discipline at the plate, be aggressive when on base, and make routine field plays.
With a young team, Davis said a simple game plan helps relax his players and keeps them from trying to do too much.
“I think that’s what’s essential with these guys,” Davis said. “For them not to have too much pressure on them, to understand that we’re just playing a game of baseball, and if we do these four simple categories, then we should be in just about every game. If we’re not, and we can check off those boxes, then we can deal with that.”
The Blazers racked up 13 runs and 13 hits, led by senior right fielder Hezekiah Cross with two hits and three RBIs. Spotswood junior center fielder Nathan Leslie tallied three hits, while third baseman Trevor Shifflett, another senior for the Trailblazers, drove in two runs off a pair of hits.
Junior Matthew Craig earned a win for Spotswood, pitching four innings with two strikeouts. Closing out the game was junior reliever Ben Yancey, who tossed three innings and fanned four strikeouts in an impressive overall outing.
It was an unfortunate game for a few reasons for the Indians. Their starting pitcher, junior standout Jace Cole, went down with a knee injury in the game. Cole tossed 1.2 innings and struck out four before leaving the game.
Designated hitter Kaden Johnson, a senior, led the Indians (3-6) with three RBIs and two hits, while junior center fielder Landon Barb drove in a run as well.
Fort head coach Damian Fink said his team, on a six-game skid, had missed a step since spring break and pointed to the mental aspect that’s caused the downward slope.
“From February 20th to the Friday before spring break, you’re gearing up,” Fink said. “Then all of a sudden, you disappear for four days, and honestly, we haven’t been right since. I noticed it in practice the whole week, and the attitude has started to drop a bit.”
Despite the post-spring break woes, Fink was happy with how his team fought on Thursday and saw some “little things” that he hadn’t seen in a while.
“A pop-up in the infield, we still sprinted to first base,” Fink said. “Fly balls, we were getting to second base as they were catching the ball. Little things lead to big things, and we kinda lost that a couple weeks ago. [Thursday], I saw a lot of little things that we can take with us, and I think we’re going to be alright.”
Davis felt they checked off three of the four categories of their strategy early on, as he said they weren’t doing a good job of throwing strikes. Yet, once Yancey stepped onto the mound, that changed.
Overall, Davis was proud of his team’s effort on Thursday.
“Towards the end, Ben [Yancey] came in and threw a lot of strikes,” Davis said. “He filled up the strike zone and helped us get back ahead on the pitcher’s mound a little bit. I’m just proud of my team for being consistent, bouncing back after a huge win, and being ready to play again.”
