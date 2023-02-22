PENN LAIRD — One flick of the wrist sent the ball sailing through the net, but the impact was felt throughout the remainder of the contest in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
It was just one play — a first-quarter buzzer-beating 3 from several feet behind the 3-point line from Spotswood point guard Camryn Pacheco — but it felt like so much more.
"That shot gave us some confidence," Trailblazers head coach Chad Edwards said. "We were struggling, losing. Our young guys were looking around like, 'Oh, my gosh. Things aren't going right.' And that shot just gave our entire group a sense of calm confidence."
Pacheco's 3-pointer gave top-seeded Spotswood its first lead of the game, and it never trailed again, using a big second quarter to pull away for a 60-40 victory over area rival No. 8 Fort Defiance in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
With the victory, the Trailblazers earned a spot in the regional semifinals, where they'll host fifth-seeded Rustburg of the Seminole District on Thursday in Penn Laird.
"I felt like, when I hit the 3, my team's energy came back up," Pacheco said. "My personal confidence came back up from being in such a big hole to start the game."
Fresh off a 66-49 win over Liberty Christian Academy in their first-round game on Friday, the Indians appeared determined to begin a magical postseason journey.
Kaden Johnson, known as a defensive specialist, scored a couple of buckets early, Fort took care of the basketball, and the pace put the Trailblazers in a half-court game.
"That's a senior-led team and a proud group of seniors," Edwards said. "They came in here, ready to go from the tip. They refused to go away. We put together a couple of good runs and some opponents might go away, but the Fort kids deserve credit. I have a lot of respect for those folks. … They have a collection of seniors I'm impressed with. The concern for us, because we're so young, is trying to match that desperation."
On the last possession of the first quarter, Jackson Li missed a two-pointer, and the Indians grabbed the rebound before quickly turning the ball back over.
The result was Pacheco getting a clean look from a few feet behind the 3-point line at the top of the key, drilling a long-range shot to put Spotswood up 14-13 entering the second.
"It certainly didn't help," Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said about Pacheco's first-quarter shot. "It took a little air of us. We got a stop and then situationally, we weren't good once we got the stop and it gave them another opportunity. He made a big shot and credit to him, but we should not have allowed him to have that shot."
As the second quarter got underway, sophomore guard Tyler Sprague scored the first six points of the frame before Pacheco, David Gipson, and Rayne Dean took turns scoring.
It wasn't until nearly two minutes were left on the clock before half that Indians senior forward Henry Gutshall hit a 3, but Fort trailed by double digits at that point.
"We missed a lot of shots around the rim to start the game, and those are typically shots we want," Edwards said. "Tonight, they kind of rolled out instead of rolling in during the first quarter and we just couldn't score enough to really get into our press. Then, in the second quarter, we were able to score off some turnovers and get multiple possessions in a row in a press and that's where we were able to make our best run."
After taking care of the basketball so well in the opening period — something Fulk mentioned going into the game would be essential — things took a turn in the second.
The Indians got sloppy, suffering a couple of turnovers that led to quick buckets for the Trailblazers, and as a result, the home team was able to get into its daunted press attack.
"I thought our half-court defense was really, really good," Fulk said. "I really don't have any complaints about that. But, you know, the challenge with [Spotswood] is making that a half-court game. We went through a stretch there in the second where we had eight turnovers in 11 possessions. They scored 15 points off those. If we look back at those we gave up in our half-court defensive set, we gave ourselves a chance."
Fort finished with 25 turnovers as a team, and although many fell on the guards in the boxscore, Fulk said those mistakes resulted from the team's issues collectively.
"We didn't keep a guy behind the ball enough for ball reversal, and we wanted to try to get the defense committed to once side to get a quick ball reversal and we just didn't respond," Fulk said. "A lot of turnovers are going to be attached to some ball handlers, but it's guys off the ball who have to be better and helpful. Turnovers tell the story."
The Indians trailed by 13 at the half, and although they cut it back to single digits at one point in the third, something Edwards noted as he credited Fulk and his staff for their halftime adjustments, the Trailblazers ultimately were able to hold off the upset.
"A lot of what they do, you have to be so instinctual," Fulk said. "You have to be able to create space and create separation and time your cuts. We didn't do that well enough. … If you take away that stretch in the second quarter, we did a pretty good job at times."
Dean said Spotswood felt the momentum swing from Pacheco's early shot.
Once the second quarter started and the Trailblazers suddenly saw how discombobulated Fort was and the ensuing miscommunication, they cranked up the intensity.
"Fort did pretty good job with their press, but they just kind of folded at one point," Dean said. "They got tired, and we got some turnovers and that's how we started a run. When a team starts getting worn down, turnovers start coming and we can get after it."
Although Fulk left Penn Laird proud of his team's effort in the game, it was a tough loss to swallow because of the departure of many critical senior players.
Tyreek Veney, Kaden Johnson, Henry Gutshall, Jack Liskey, and Alphonzo Bruce are graduating, and three of those five have been vital parts of the varsity team since their sophomore year.
"It's been a blast," Fulk said. "It's been fun to go through the basketball journey with them. … It's emotional and it's hard to say goodbye to them."
That trio of Veney, Johnson, and Gutshall never experienced a losing season at the varsity level, winning the program's first district title since 1996 during the COVID-shortened season in 2020 and winning a regional playoff game this season.
"I love these coaches, all the guys that played with me throughout the years," Veney said. "It's been special. It's been a good three years and I just appreciate everybody helping me get to this point and teaching me lessons to become a better man."
Veney, whose dad, Sam, a former standout for the Indians himself, passed away last year, became incredibly close with Fulk and the rest of the FDHS coaching staff during a trying time in his life.
On Tuesday, before the start of the fourth quarter, he was honored by a standing ovation from the crowd for scoring his 1,000th career point despite truly playing only two and a half seasons due to the shortened year in 2020 under COVID-19 guides.
"I had been stressing about it for a minute and at a time, I didn't think I was going to get it.," Veney admitted after the game. "But I just knew I had to do it for [my dad]."
Veney finished with nine points for Fort (13-11) on 2-of-4 shooting and 5-of-12 from the charity stripe, adding five rebounds in the process — a testament to Spotswood's defense.
Other seniors also finished strong, as Johnson had 11 points and three rebounds, while Gutshall finished with eight points, seven boards, and a steal in his final contest.
But this night, it belonged to Spotswood, as it flexed its depth and defensive intensity.
"They're really, really good and instinctual," Fulk said. "We've got to be better. Their anticipation is good. They play physical. They just do a lot of good things and that tempo doesn't work well for us. So, at times, I thought we did a good job, but the pace eventually changed with the turnovers and it went in their direction quick."
One year ago, the Trailblazers exceeded expectations as a young, inexperienced team.
With lofty goals in mind this season, Spotswood better understands what it takes to win in the postseason and the consistent effort that is needed.
"It's so different this year," Dean said. "We just feel more prepared, and I think [former Spotswood standout guard Carmelo Pacheco] helped us a lot with that. He helped me."
Sprague finished with 13 points and three rebounds for the Trailblazers (22-2), while Li had five points and three boards, and Jonathan Harding scored six points and grabbed four rebounds. Parker Webb, a junior forward, also scored four points in the win.
Dean, meanwhile, finished with 14 points, hitting 4-of-9 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line, including several big ones in the final two minutes of the game.
The 6-foot-4 big man also had five rebounds and, perhaps most impressively, dished out three assists while also serving as a base in the post and up top with his passing game.
"It's changed a lot this year," Dean said. "My teammates have been clutch with cutting back door and stuff, and I love to pass and find my teammates for buckets."
As for Pacheco, who was named the Valley District Player of the Year earlier on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3 point guard continued to showcase why he's a legitimate college prospect.
He not only led Spotswood in scoring with 16 points but filled up the stat sheet with eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals while also playing excellent defense.
"That's what makes Cam so special," Edwards said. "On TV, they talk about putting your fingerprints all over a game. Cam does that as well as anyone, right? Cam has a bright future and I think our guys like playing with him. He willingly shares the ball. There are times we need a bucket, and he can get a bucket. But I really appreciate the defense. I have always said I'm a defensive coach, and he has just really bought into the efficiency of winning. That's something I really appreciate about him as a coach."
As Pacheco goes, the Trailblazers go, and that's why he's recognized by coaches around the league, the area, and the state as the primary reason SHS is a state contender.
And with a game like Tuesday's against Fort, it's easy for anyone from outside to see why.
"I take a lot of pride in that," Pacheco said. "My main goal is to get everyone involved, getting my teammates going. Playing with my teammates makes everything better."
Getting on the glass and getting a big board, finding an open teammate for a score, or clamping down the opposing team's best player — Pacheco is capable of doing it all.
On Tuesday, a big first-quarter shot swung momentum in Spotswood's favor and ultimately took it one step further toward reaching states.
And as Pacheco noted, he hopes to hit more shots like that in the future.
"It's lose and go home, so you have to win if you want to keep going," Pacheco said. "We're super excited. Team is locked in, and we're just taking it day by day."
