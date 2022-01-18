When Jeremy Hartman strolled the sidelines as the R.E. Lee girls basketball coach in the early 2010s, he can remember the battles he had with some of the powerhouse Spotswood teams at the time.
Those clashes have now translated over to the boys game for Hartman, who is in his fifth season coaching Wilson Memorial, as he prepares for a big-time non-district clash in Penn Laird.
The Green Hornets will take on the Trailblazers in a rematch of one of this season’s best boys basketball contests tonight at 7 p.m. at SHS. The Spotswood-Wilson girls will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. before the boys game.
“[Spotswood boys basketball coach] Chad [Edwards] is so good at taking away things that you like to do,” said Hartman, who guided the Lee Ladies to a state title in 2012. “It’s a great chess match when you play against his teams. You always know they’re going to do certain things that they have always done but the little tweaks that Chad makes in the game can take you out of your game quickly.”
The Trailblazers and Green Hornets haven’t been flawless this season, but have impressed when they’ve played to their full potential. Both teams are unbeaten early in their respective districts.
Spotswood’s non-district schedule has been one of the toughest in the state, but it’s helped bring along a young squad faster than expected. The Trailblazers (8-6, 1-0 Valley) have earned big wins over Staunton, Fluvanna County, Meridian and Heritage-Lynchburg but have also lost heartbreakers to E.C. Glass, Millbrook and Lord Botetourt. The Trailblazers split the season series with nearby rival East Rockingham.
“I believe our demanding out-of-district schedule has prepared us for Valley District play,” Edwards said. “I see us improving each and every day. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball as the playoffs approach at the end of the season.”
Wilson (8-3, 2-0 Shenandoah) opened the year as one of the area’s hottest, and most surprising, teams with six straight wins. When point guard Josh Johnson went down with an ankle injury, the team briefly struggled but the Hornets have looked much more like themselves as of late with big outings from junior Finn Irving.
Irving, a guard, is averaging 18.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season while Johnson, the team’s unheralded leader, averages 13 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
As a team, the Green Hornets have five players averaging at least six points per game and have one of the area’s sharpest teams from 3-point range.
“We have improved the most throughout the season on the defensive side of the ball,” Edwards said. “We will need a quality defensive performance against Wilson Memorial. [Wilson] presents a challenge with their overall high skill level and team balance on offense.”
The first matchup between these two teams was an overtime thriller in Fishersville.
Ultimately, it was the Green Hornets coming away with an impressive 81-78 win to stay unbeaten.
In that game, Carmelo Pacheco had a big game — much like he has all season. For the year, the Spotswood senior guard is averaging 25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
“Carmelo is so hard to defend because he can play on the perimeter and he can take a guy inside and post him,” Hartman said. “He can score in a plethora of ways. If you try to make his perimeter catches tough, then he’ll go to the block and work there. If you double him on the block, then he’ll step out and take guys off the dribble or knock down deep 3s. You can’t stop him from scoring because he’s a volume shooter. He gets too many shots to keep him from putting up points.”
Hartman praised Pacheco for his ability to adapt his game and his emergence as a big-time player.
“The biggest thing you can do is just try to limit the number of clean looks he gets and try to keep him from getting position in the post,” Hartman said. “You also want to limit his transition scoring opportunities. He can get hot quickly. You can send a double at him, but he’s a good passer as well. So, you really have to hope that his shots just aren’t falling.”
That’s been easier said than done for Pacheco, who is shooting 46 percent. But what has made it more challenging for opponents this season has been the emergence of the Spotswood underclassmen.
Camryn Pacheco (9.9), Rayne Dean (8.5), Ben Bellamy (8) and Jackson Li (6.7) have all been consistent scoring options for the Trailblazers and give the team more weapons than expected coming into the year.
“Cam is a big piece of that Spotswood team because he handles the ball and runs the show,” Hartman said. “You have to stop him from getting to his spots and scoring as well. Rayne Dean plays a huge role for them and does the dirty work but can also put the ball in the bucket. Jackson Li is a nice little shooter that they have that you have to make sure doesn’t get any clean looks. But the guy that makes me nervous is Ben Bellamy. He’s the spark. If he sees some shots drop, he can heat up fast and then his defense picks up. He can start a run by himself.”
Edwards said he’s been happy with how the players have come along this season, but said the Trailblazers will need even more down the stretch if they hope to compete for a district title.
“Carmelo Pacheco has been remarkably consistent for us,” Edwards said. “The key for us moving forward is to get consistent play from other players. We need other players to play with confidence, to string together consistent games of production. We have had guys step up and play quality games at different points of the season. For us to take the next step as a team, we need to find some consistency from game to game.”
The battles Hartman had with the Spotswood girls program back in the day only made his teams better, he said. Similarly, he feels the same way about this season’s matchups with the Trailblazers.
In the end, the two teams could meet again in the Region 3C playoffs this year. And if they do, Hartman said he has no doubt that the two regular-season clashes will have both teams prepared.
“The key for us to make a deep postseason run is going to be staying healthy and being consistent,” Hartman said. “If we can get back to playing our style and tempo, then we can make a serious push in the postseason. Our shooting needs to pick up a bit, but I love our defensive intensity lately. If we take care of the ball, keep the tempo high and make shots so we can get in our pressure, then we have a tremendous opportunity to make some noise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.