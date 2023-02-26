SPOTSWOOD — The history of the Spotswood boys basketball program doesn't get lost among the current batch of Trailblazers, coached by a former SHS standout who was a member of the last team from Rockingham County to bring home a state championship.
And under Edwards, the program has continued to build off the groundwork legendary former Spotswood coach Jim Kramer built, often using terminology from his coaching days, bringing him in for practice pep talks and trying to emulate that same success he had in the 1990s.
Although the Trailblazers haven't won a state title yet under Edwards — and they certainly are in contention this year — they have won multiple regional crowns.
But for the first time, the program has won consecutive regional championships after top-seeded Spotswood grinded out a 64-56 victory over second-seeded Staunton in the Region 3C boys basketball title game Saturday in Penn Laird.
"Every team is separate and different," said Edwards, now in his 18th season as the Trailblazers' head coach. "They're part of our program and basketball history. But this collection of guys — we need to all take the weekend and appreciate what we've done. It's one of the finest seasons we've had in a storied program. It's the first team to win back-to-back regional championships. That's something no other team has done."
Fittingly, a historic win for Spotswood's program came against the most storied program in the Shenandoah Valley, as the Storm — previously known as Booker T. Washington and then R.E. Lee High — came into Penn Laird with an upset victory on their mind.
Coached by former Leemen forward Terrell Mickens, a 2012 grad who went on to play football at James Madison and Bridgewater, this Staunton squad has the type of talent the high-profile program is accustomed to putting on the floor each season.
"What makes them so dangerous is they shoot a lot of 3s," Edwards said. "When they make 3s, they can beat anyone in the state. You have your hands full. So, it's almost like you have to pick your poison and focus on the arc or focus on the quickness and getting to the basket. We tried to kind of move back and forth between those two strategies, and the kids did a great job of executing the game plan."
From the start, the game had the feel of an old-school Valley District showdown, with both fan bases filling their sides of the bleachers more than 30 minutes before tip-off.
And from the start, the Trailblazers came out sharp with four of five starters scoring and building an eight-point lead before standout junior guard Prodigy Simms hit a 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer to cut the visitors' deficit to 14-9 after eight minutes of play.
Jonathan Moore, a senior guard who finished with 10 points off the bench, hit one of his two 3-pointers to start the second-quarter scoring and cut Staunton's deficit to two, but Spotswood then responded with a 10-2 run and eventually went into the half up 33-26.
"They've gotten way better," Trailblazers sophomore point guard Camryn Pacheco said about the Storm, whom they beat earlier this season. "They gave us some trouble at the beginning, but then we adjusted and executed. The message at halftime was about ball reversals. Keep passing the ball. We just needed to get the shots that we wanted."
The third quarter was closer than it looked as the Storm suddenly went cold from the field, and Spotswood managed to extend their lead to double digits entering the fourth.
Staunton managed to hang around, though, keeping the score within single digits until the final buzzer, but the Trailblazers lived at the free-throw line late and sank just enough to hold the visitors off.
"Unfortunately, we came out cold in the third quarter and they kind of got their lead," Mickens said. "Once you get down here or nine here, they're going to run their stuff and it was tough to get back in the game. I thought we did a good job fighting, though."
The Storm (20-5) had won seven games in a row entering the regional championship, including a pair of playoff victories over Heritage-Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
Although Staunton came up short Saturday, the fourth-quarter effort from the Storm was impressive in a game that could've easily spun out of control the other way.
"As a coach, you love that your guys don't quit on you," said Mickens, a blue-collar All-Valley District forward during his playing days. "That's all I ask for. We talked about it. There are two things you can control every game, and that's defense and effort. As long as you give effort and defense, you'll have a chance to win the game."
Staunton played Spotswood once in the regular season as part of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic in Penn Laird on Dec. 28 but came up short in a 53-40 setback.
In that contest, the Trailblazers led from start to finish and had the game in check for most of the evening, but that wasn't the case in the postseason rematch on Saturday.
"They improved a lot," Spotswood standout All-Valley District sophomore forward Rayne Dean said. "Their team got better. We had a similar game plan [as the first meeting], but they got a lot better. Their skill players — [point guard] Manny [Chapman], Prodigy — they're tough, and they're fast. It was a quick game."
The Storm finished just 20-of-59 from the field, including 7-of-26 from 3-point range. They only had eight turnovers — the same number as Spotswood — but were outrebounded by eight and shot 22 fewer free throws than the Trailblazers.
"I really thought we played well again tonight," said Mickens, whose team will still advance to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament next week. "Unfortunately, anyone who has played basketball knows that sometimes you go cold and can't seem to get the ball in the basketball. I mean, some of it was easy stuff, right? We're missing free throws, missing wide-open 3s that we were hitting early. That changes the game and the momentum and, unfortunately, that happens. I tell my guys that all the time. You have to find other ways to get the ball in the basket there."
Offensively, the second half belonged to Dean, the 6-foot-3 versatile multi-sport athlete that has had back-to-back double-doubles and is having a breakout postseason.
He finished Saturday's contest with a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and had 16 rebounds, two steals, a pair of blocks, and an assist in the victory.
"Once I got going, my teammates kept feeding me," Dean said. "Big thanks to them. I just kept taking them off the dribble, but they were really good defenders. Staunton has a really good defense. [Staunton forward Maaliah Cabell] can jump through the roof. Once I started going, I just never turned back. Once you make that first shot, there's no turning back. You start feeling it and a couple more go in, you just keep going."
Cabell and junior forward Peyton Dunn were among the many bodies the Storm threw at Dean to slow him down, but the big man was in a groove after the half.
Each time he got the basketball in the second half, it resulted in a quick drive by a defender or a bruising back-to-the-wall post-up that turned into a nifty bucket.
"He's a big matchup problem, and we knew that coming in," Mickens said. "He played so hard the whole game and we tried to stay in front of him as much as we could and tried to make it hard for him. Hats off to those guys, though. They played well."
Simms finished with a team-high 13 points for Staunton while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists, and fellow junior backcourt partner Chapman had nine points, four assists, and two rebounds but finished just 1-of-8 from the field.
"I thought we did a good job on their main guys — Prodigy and Chapman," Edwards said. "We didn't let them go off and go crazy, and I thought that was key."
The tempo of Saturday's contest was up from the start, but it wasn't until late in the second quarter that either team got in a rhythm and found the net consistently.
But just as the shots started falling, the halftime buzzer sounded, and after the Storm returned to the court, it took them another quarter of play to regain that groove.
"They have really good guards and they're really good in the press, really quick," Spotswood junior forward Jonathan Harding said. "So, you really have to take care of the ball. That's the main key. It's nice not to have to press as much to create the tempo. They want to run with us, so it's kind of a fun game to play. We just had to grind it out."
Ultimately, the Trailblazers' second-half adjustments were vital, much like a regional semifinal victory over Rustburg earlier in the week when they trailed by two at the half.
Whether it was simply cranking up the defensive intensity or sharing the basketball efficiently, Spotswood was able to seal the championship win impressively.
"We knew we had to turn it around defensively, and everyone had to bring a lot of energy," SHS junior guard Jackson Li said. "Everyone played well the entire game."
Pacheco, the 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard for Spotswood that impacts the game in many ways, finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
Other key contributors included Tyler Sprague, a sophomore guard who finished with seven points, and Li, who added eight points, four boards, and a pair of blocks.
"It feels great," Pacheco said. "We're playing all together. I can say we created our own legacy as a team winning two regional championships back-to-back. It just feels great."
The Trailblazers (24-2) will now enter the VHSL Class 3 state tournament for a 12th time under Edwards, and the program has been one of the state's final eight teams 13 times. The league only brought four to the state playoffs in 2021 under the adjusted COVID-19 guidelines.
Regardless, now on a 14-game winning streak and with historic hardware in hand, a young Spotswood team with just two seniors is doing things no one else has done.
"That's what amazes me about our group," Edwards said. "On one hand, you watch us play, and you're impressed with our talent and ability. But then, when you're with the team throughout the whole season, I think I'm even more impressed. I'm impressed with their approach — very business-like and hungry. That's a word a lot of opposing coaches have used when I've talked to them about our team — how hungry they are."
Last season, the Trailblazers were built around senior guard Carmelo Pacheco, and the rest of the roster was a big question mark heading into the year because of youth.
Ultimately, that team exceeded expectations, falling to Northside in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals but capturing a regional title.
With all eyes on them this year and a target on their back, the Trailblazers faced the spotlight with no fear, showing consistency and discipline en route to another trophy.
"We have a talented group of guys," Edwards said. "We have a very mature approach and if you didn't know better, you would probably think we have a lot of seniors."
The Spotswood-Staunton rivalry goes back decades and brought some nostalgia for folks who made the trip to watch the two teams square off.
The Trailblazers will now get set to host Region 3D runner-up Northside, which entered Saturday with an unbeaten record and considered the top team in the state, while the Storm will travel to Cave Spring, the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 state champion that also handed the Vikings their first loss in their respective regional championship game on Saturday.
"Any time you're playing Staunton, the respect we have for that program that [former R.E. Lee legendary head] coach [Paul] Hatcher built and Coach Mickens and [assistant] coach [Kevin] Madden played in, it means a lot," Edwards said. "We have a lot of respect for them and they're a good team and they don't have many seniors either."
Although Spotswood will be considered the host, the game will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at East Rockingham High School. Coincidentally, the last time the Trailblazers played there in a state game, they lost to Cave Spring on a buzzer-beater in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals in 2019.
That wasn't a memory Edwards understandably wanted to reflect on, but it's hard to blame him with his young squad bringing a renewed sense of optimism.
"I'm excited, really excited," Dean said. "I think everybody is. We worked hard all offseason. It's a lot of hard work to get here, so we're all just really happy."
Edwards is an old-school coach, who respects and enjoys the history of area basketball, the Valley District, a studious approach to and playing the game correctly.
That's why he consistently notes the historical importance of significant moments or events to his program and why it's been so successful during his time there.
"That's important because if we take it for granted, who knows if we're going to get a chance to get back?" Li said. "It's a good opportunity that we should cherish."
Any sort of first-time achievement is impressive for a program with the likes of Justin Kier, Marlon Organ, Tucker McCoy, Carmelo Pacheco, and others.
But there's something special about a trophy when it comes to Spotswood, and it's evident when you look at their packed-to-the-brim case in the SHS commons area.
That's why, with back-to-back title wins now on its resume, this team deserves to enjoy it.
"This team kind of has bragging rights over some other teams with regard to that," Edwards said. "I've said all year that I love my team and for them to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish makes me happy. They're so much fun to coach and I'm just really, really, really proud of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.