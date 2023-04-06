Spotswood showed the Valley District may still run through Penn Laird with a 9-0 victory over Turner Ashby in a battle of the Valley District’s top two girls tennis teams on Wednesday.
Junior Raygan Wade, sophomore Ella Li and sophomore Emerson Knight won the top three singles matches for the Trailblazers.
Rennie Shaffer, a junior, along with senior Allie Hoffman and freshman Charlotte Jesteadt also earned win at No. 4 through No. 6.
In the doubles matches, Wade/Shaffer won the top match 10-7, while Li/Knight earned a 10-4 win at No. 2 and Hoffman and sophomore Olivia Davis came away with a 10-2 victory at the No. 3 spot.
Spotswood (6-0, 1-0 Valley) returns to action Tuesday at home against Broadway, while the Knights (5-1, 0-1 Valley) are at home that evening against non-district opponent East Rockingham.
