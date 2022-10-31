Fresh off a second consecutive shutout, Spotswood moved up one spot in Region 3C in the latest Virginia High School League football power ratings, which were released by the league early Monday morning.
The top of that region remains controlled by the Seminole District with powerhouses Liberty Christian Academy (31.11), Heritage-Lynchburg (27.78) and Brookville (24.89) occupying the top three spots comfortably.
Staunton (23.56), despite back-to-back losses to Class 1 opponents Buffalo Gap and Riverheads, actually remains fourth in Region 3C with the Trailblazers following just behind with a rating of 23.44.
Coming in behind Spotswood is Turner Ashby (23.33), which actually defeated the Trailblazers earlier this year, while Wilson Memorial (22.78) is seventh and Rustburg (21.33) holds the eighth, and final, playoff spot.
Rockbridge County (18.67) is in the No. 9 spot after a win over Harrisonburg and faces Spotswood this Friday, but will need some help in order to make a big enough leap to move into the playoff picture in the final week.
Region 2B, meanwhile, is filled with area teams as Strasburg (25.78), Luray (25.56), Central (24.11) and Stuarts Draft (23.11), which moved up a spot after defeating Fort Defiance, take up the top four spots.
The No. 5 team in that region is Buckingham County (22.89) while Clarke County (22.78) is sixth, Madison County (20.44) jumped up a spot to No. 7 and East Rockingham (19.80) dropped down to the eighth position.
As for Region 1B, Riverheads (26.00) remains comfortably in the top spot ahead of Central-Lunenburg (24.67) while Buffalo Gap (20.11), despite a lopsided loss at the hands of Wilson Memorial, remains in the No. 3 spot.
The playoffs are set to begin Nov. 11 with each region taking the top eight teams and the top four hosting.
