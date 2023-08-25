For the first time this season, Spotswood took the floor for a game on Thursday at home.
And the defending Valley District champions did not disappoint as the Trailblazers earned a 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 win over non-district foe Waynesboro in prep volleyball action.
Senior outside hitter Dani Kunkle, considered arguably the best player in the league this season, racked up 21 kills and 20 digs while also serving up seven aces in a big effort.
Raygan Wade, another senior, did a sound job orchestrating the SHS offense with a team-high 38 assists, while senior middle hitter Jo Robertson added 13 kills in the win.
For the Little Giants, sophomore Morgan Sites finished with six kills, eight digs, and four aces, while senior Kaitlyn Hull had 10 digs and 11 assists in the road setback.
Also chipping in for the visitors was sophomore Aaliyah Diggs with 11 digs and a pair of aces, while junior Lindsey Painter added 10 digs, four aces, and a trio of kills.
Both Spotswood (1-0) and Waynesboro (0-2) are among a large number of area teams set to compete in the annual Fluco Invitational at Fluvanna County High on Saturday.
