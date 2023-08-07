William Monroe continued its early-season success in the Valley District, shooting 298 to cruise past the rest of the field in a seven-team match at Lexington Country Club last week.
Christopher Salyers led the Green Dragons with an even-par 71 — good enough to earn him low medalist honors — while teammates Carter Knick (73), Daniel Woodson (75), and Landon Kullnat (79) also impressed with low scores of their own in the dominating effort.
Spotswood, led by junior Jack Baugher’s five-over-par 76, was second with a score of 334.
Finn Rhodes, a senior, shot an 84 for the Trailblazers to continue a solid start to the season, while Jackson Moyer (87), Casen Chandler (87), and Nathan Lees (88) were also strong.
Rockbridge County, which placed third with a score of 343, was led by junior Andrew McCoy’s six-over-par 77, while Harrison Tanner (81) and Jack Jensen (83) were also key.
Junior standout Ryan Hutchinson led the way for fourth-place Turner Ashby (344) with an eight-over-par 79, while freshman Asa Fulk continued to impress with an 84 for the day.
Other top performers for the Knights included Jacob Alderfer (87) and Joey Wright (94).
East Rockingham (391) got another solid effort out of sophomore standout Camden Clem, who shot a nine-over-par 80, while Ryan Williams (98) and Cannon Good (99) were solid.
For Broadway (392), junior Tanner Fulk went low once again with an 81 for the day, while his teammate, senior Alex Holsinger, also went into double digits by shooting a 96.
Harrisonburg (426) was led by Bryan Milstead and Amir Saeed, who each shot a 109.
The teams were scheduled to compete on Monday at Greene Hills Country Club in the third district competition of the season, but the match was canceled due to severe weather.
