The second-seeded Spotswood Trailblazers took a decisive 8-0 victory over the third-seeded Wilson Memorial Green Hornets in the Region 3C baseball semifinals on Wednesday in Penn Laird.
The win propels Spotswood to the Region 3C championship game, where it will face top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy and also clinches the team a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.
Advancing to the championship game “means the world” to Spotswood coach Marcus Davis.
“It’s just awesome to see them [the team] come out here and play their hearts out and execute like we ask them to,” Davis said.
The game was a 0-0 stalemate until the bottom of the second when senior pitcher Andrew Baugher hit a two-out RBI single to give Spotswood the first run of the game.
The Blazers got out of a pinch in the top of the third. With runners on second and third with no outs, Baugher threw two strikeouts. He walked the next batter which loaded the bases, but Spotswood got a flyout in the next at-bat to end the inning.
Davis said it was “extremely intense” as a coach watching the top of the third but added that’s why he had Baugher on the mound because the team trusts him to get the job done.
“He knows that [Wilson Memorial is] an excellent team and he knows they have really good hitters,” Davis said. “He just did a great job of executing pitches and trying to make it hard for those guys.”
Baugher also said the third inning was intense but he knew he had the one run Spotswood already scored to fall back on and knew his defense could make plays.
“It’s just one of those things where you trust your team and they trust you,” Baugher said.
Baugher threw eleven strikeouts and one walk, coming off Monday’s game where junior Ben Moyer threw eight strikeouts and no walks. Davis said the one walk was the stat that stood out to him because it meant he was throwing a lot of strikes.
He added that he and Moyer work “extremely hard” and buy into the concept of being aggressive in the strike zone.
“If our guys on the mound are doing that, we know we have a good chance to be in the game,” Davis said.
The Blazers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Junior third baseman Trevor Shifflett hit a leadoff single with senior right fielder Elijah Grogg following with a single of his own. Shifflett was thrown out at home, but Grogg later scored.
Senior first baseman Ben Craig drove in an RBI triple and later scored on an RBI flyout courtesy of Baugher.
“When you’re doing well on the mound, it usually brings confidence to the plate as well,” Baugher said.
Spotswood kept the foot on the gas in the bottom of the fifth with Shifflett hitting a two-run RBI single. Grogg followed up by notching a two-run home run to left field, putting the Blazers up 8-0.
“I thought it was a double off the bat,” Grogg said. “I’m just really speechless about it [the home run]. That pitch was [down the] middle and I just got on it.”
Spotswood (21-1) never allowed Wilson Memorial (16-6) to mount any momentum and ended the game with three quick outs in the top of the seventh to take the 8-0 victory. Davis said “nothing” has changed in terms of his team’s level of aggression. The Blazers showed aggression in their baserunning, stealing five bases — two courtesy of junior left fielder Heze Cross.
Despite two decisive victories this week, Davis doesn’t take anything away from these games and said his team is going back to the drawing board for tonight’s championship game, which will take place at LCA at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to focus on fundamental baseball,” Davis said. “Our goal is to come out again and throw strikes on the mound, be disciplined at the plate, be aggressive on the bases and try to make that routine [field] play,” Davis said. “We want to simplify the game as much as we can.”
Wilson Memorial 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Spotswood 010 340 x — 8 8 0
McDowell, Wakefield, Podgorski and Leavell. Baugher and Russell. W — Baugher. L — McDowell. HR — S: Grogg, fifth inning, one on.
