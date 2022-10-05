PENN LAIRD — Throughout his lengthy career as a volleyball coach at Spotswood, there have been a handful of years where 23rd-year head coach Jim Roth has had enough depth to do something special in practice.
With a roster that features 14 players and depth as good as it's been in quite some time, that's been the case this year, too.
“One thing that is different this year than many of my years is I’ve kept 14 girls this year," Roth said before practice last week in Penn Laird. "That’s been nice. At practice, I’ve always had a good 6-on-6 and two competitive sides of the net. When you have that, they battle each other really hard. So when they get into the game, they’re used to battling. That’s been really nice to have healthy bodies at every practice.”
The Trailblazers, although they've been one of the area's best volleyball programs in recent years with annual appearances in the Region 3C tournament, haven't won a Valley District championship in quite some time.
The biggest reason for that? Rockbridge County, which has won the last five league titles.
But now on a 12-match winning streak that includes a four-set win over the Wildcats on Sept. 19, there's reason to believe this year's Spotswood squad may be the one capable of putting a banner back on the wall of the SHS gymnasium.
“All of us as a whole are very determined — more than we have been," Spotswood senior Addi White said. "We made a goal at the beginning of the season and everyone has really stuck to that and been determined.”
White is one of three seniors on the SHS roster this season, along with Avery Chandler and Allison Hoffman.
Those three, as well as the rest of the Trailblazers, had never defeated Rockbridge County in their prep careers.
“It felt real good," Roth said. "Some of my girls have never defeated Rockbridge until that night. It felt good for them, felt good for me to beat them. It gives us a chance to win the district.”
There were question marks around how Spotswood would replace the void left behind by 2021 Valley District Co-Player of the Year Gabby Atwell, now at Bridgewater College, and Sydney Litwiller after they graduated.
But this year's team has used a cohesive effort to put together one of the best seasons in recent memory.
“Our communication and our connection with each other," said Chandler, who is a key defensive specialist. "I feel like that’s going to be the key part of every team — being able to talk with each other and not be afraid of each other. We do that well. We love each other on and off the court and we’re always doing stuff together.”
The trio of seniors, along with juniors Dani Kunkle and Raygan Wade, haven't focused on necessarily filling the void left by Atwell's departure on the court, they said. Instead, it's been the leadership she provided off of it.
“It’s exciting because I always looked up to the older girls and I had great role models to look up to," Wade said. "I hope I can kind of fill those shoes and be that leader for these girls.”
With such a deep roster this season, practice sessions can get a bit spirited and players said they've enjoyed it.
Because of the energy and effort the team has brought to practice on a daily basis this season, the players and coaches said they've been unphased when facing any sort of adversity throughout matches this year.
“Every single girl in practice puts 110 percent in," White said. "Everyone is competitive, pushing everyone. It just keeps the energy up, so when we’re playing big games, we’re not caught off guard.”
From the outside looking in, most folks expected Spotswood to be a strong team again this season.
But riding a 12-game winning streak and alone in first place in the Valley District wasn't necessarily a thought.
Well, unless you're one of the 14 members on that Spotswood roster that put in work this offseason.
“It all starts in practice," said Kunkle, who has emerged as one of the area's best players. "We always talk about the fact that how you practice is how you play and it takes all 14 girls to get there, for sure.”
The competition the Trailblazers have built in practice is undoubtedly paying dividends in matches this year.
With just two losses on its resume, Spotswood appears primed for a push at a Valley District and Region 3C title.
And if they can accomplish both of those, the Trailblazers will find themselves in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament by season's end.
“It just gives me more motivation to keep working hard every single day I come into the gym," Chandler said. "It’s my senior year, my last ride ever. I’m really pushing hard and I’m glad my teammates are behind me. We always uplift each other, so I’m just really looking forward to continuing this season.”
There have been only a handful of years where Roth has had the type of squad that he has this season.
And although there's still work to do, he's certainly enjoying the special circumstances this squad brings.
“I had no doubt we were going to be special," Chandler said. "Just from the people on the team, I knew we had something. Spotswood volleyball is always going at it hard. We kept working hard in the preseason and offseason and I just had a feeling coming into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.