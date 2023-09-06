WAYNESBORO — It was a dominant effort, capped off by a commanding third set.
Spotswood played a clean and consistent match, completing a 25-13, 25-18, 25-2 sweep of non-district opponent Waynesboro in prep volleyball action on the road Tuesday.
Trailblazers veteran head coach Jim Roth left the match satisfied with his team’s effort.
“We were working on a lot of stuff in practice,” Roth said. “Got to see our girls execute some of it. We were trying some different things we don’t put into every match, so it was good to see some of the things the girls tried. I like our serving tonight. We were really strong on the serve tonight, which made it tough for them. We were moving the ball around, so I was happy with the overall play of our girls.”
The closest the Little Giants got throughout the evening was cutting it to 13-12 in the second set, but Spotswood called a timeout, regrouped, and quickly found composure.
“We were still up at that point,” Roth said of the timeout. “We just had some sloppy plays. The ball was just bouncing the wrong way, and that just happens. You just get the girls refocused and say, ‘Don’t worry about that stuff and keep rolling.’”
After two sets where Waynesboro hung around, the Blazers came out hot in the third, sensing they could close it out.
“I think we just came out, and we were ready to win and go home,” Spotswood senior outside hitter Kunkle said. “We all came out fired up. I think we were ready to win.”
Kunkle had 11 kills, four aces, and 19 digs for the Blazers (8-1), who also had major contributions from Jo Robertson, who had 12 kills and 6 aces. Raygan Wade added 32 assists for Spotswood, while Ava Helfgott had 12 digs.
“She’s just a leader from start to finish,” Roth said about Kunkle. “She had the girls ready to go in the locker room. She had them come out and get the warmup going. They had a really good warmup. I saw them hitting a lot of balls in. I knew tonight was going to be a good night. I love her leadership on and off the court.”
Meanwhile, for Waynesboro, it was a tough night without a starter.
“Miscommunication was due to people playing other positions that we hadn’t really practiced,” Aleshire said. “We have practiced a little bit, but it’s not game-like scenarios, So it’s like if somebody gets hurt, you have to throw a lineup in, and that’s what happened. People stepped up, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be.”
Aleshire did have some positives for the Little Giants (3-7), who will face Wilson Memorial (1-4) in their Shenandoah District opener, to take away from facing a team like Spotswood, which travels to William Monroe (3-2) to open Valley District play Thursday.
“Not to give up,” Aleshire said. “Play and have fun. Playing good teams helps you become a better volleyball player, and you want that, and that’s what I was trying to tell them. You want to play better teams. We have to make sure we play up to our potential, and we weren’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.