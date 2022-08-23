PENN LAIRD — After falling in a hole early, Spotswood showed no fear on Tuesday.
“I was happy with the way we didn’t panic whenever we got down because we were down in a lot of the games early,” Blazers head coach Jim Roth said. “I was happy the way we bounced back in every game. Once we started passing well, I think our whole game came together.”
Junior outside hitter Dani Kunkle was able to get the final score in set four to secure the victory as the Trailblazers rallied for a 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 win over rival East Rockingham in both teams’ non-district season opener in Penn Laird.
Kunkle led the Blazers in kills with 17 and racked up 14 digs.
“I felt like I played strong, but I couldn’t play like that without my teammates,” Kunkle said.
Kunkle said there’s a lot of different players on the court that have never played with each other and it was important for them to be there for their teammates.
“The key to victory was teamwork for sure [and] communication,” Kunkle said. “Communication is key when it comes to volleyball [and] so is teamwork.”
Sophomore defensive specialist Annabeth Koogler also said the Blazer’s road to victory was communication and that they struggled in the first set talking and working as a team.
“I think after the first set and into the second set, we started to connect and it was all about getting the jitters out and just being ready to work together,” Koogler said.
That first set was a back-and-forth contest early, but East Rock eventually pulled away to win 25-21. Spotswood rallied from a 11-3 deficit in set two to win 25-22 and made a statement in set three, winning 25-14.
Senior outside hitter Addi White notched 11 kills in the match victory while senior defensive specialist Avery Chandler led the team in digs with 15.
Junior setter Raygan Wade led the Blazers in assists with 16 while Callie Weaver had 14.
For the Eagles, junior Kate Simpkins led the team in kills with seven while sophomore Alliyah McNair had five. Senior setter Madelyn Williams led the Eagles in assists with 27.
East Rock’s assistant coach Danielle Werner said it’s always a “good, friendly” competition between the Blazers and Eagles.
For Koogler, she said it felt good to beat an old rival.
“It’s something we’ve been working [on] since the beginning of the season,” Koogler said. “It’s one of our biggest goals and we’re super happy that we can pull it off. ... It’s something we’ve worked for every single day.”
Moving forward for the Eagles (0-1), Werner said the team has to figure out a few “kinks” in the lineup and how they work together overall.
“I think we can work those things out and come back stronger,” Werner said.
Roth said Tuesday’s win was a team effort for Spotswood (1-0) and he couldn’t single out a specific standout player in the victory because volleyball is such a team sport.
“We need every girl at practice [and] competing hard to make our team work,” Roth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.