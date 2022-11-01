PENN LAIRD — Trailing by five in the fifth set, it was make-or-break time for Spotswood.
That's when the third-seeded Trailblazers dug deep — quite literally — and overcame the odds, rallying to defeat sixth-seeded Rockbridge County in a 25-19, 20-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 thriller in the Region 3C volleyball quarterfinals Tuesday in Penn Laird.
“We all have very intense mindsets. We’re ready to go. When we’re down, we don’t give up on each other,” Spotswood standout Dani Kunkle said. “We’re all best friends, we’re like family and we know each other and our abilities. We can come back from that.”
Kunkle led the Trailblazers in kills with 16 and in digs with 22. She said when her team is down, she always tries to stay positive and give her teammates words of encouragement.
Ultimately, that type of support is what helped Spotswood fight back against the Wildcats.
“It’s always, ‘You got the next play.’ If you make a mistake, you can’t do anything about it,” Kunkle said. “All you can do is encourage your teammates, there’s no point in getting down on them.”
Senior Allison Hoffman reached a season-high nine kills in Tuesday’s match for the Trailblazers.
Hoffman said the win was a “rush of happiness” because they’ve been working to this moment in the postseason. It meant a lot of Hoffman, personally, to achieve a season-high in a quarterfinal match, she said.
“I think it represents how hard I wanted it and how hard I’ve been pushing,” Hoffman said. “How much I didn’t want to walk away and go home tonight and it be done, in my last game of the season.”
After a back-and-forth first four sets, Spotswood trailed the Wildcats 10-5 at the second timeout of the decisive fifth set.
SHS veteran head coach Jim Roth told his girls in the huddle that it was all up to them now.
“We know what we need to, we need to make plays, everyone needs to step up and make plays” Roth said. “At that point, I couldn’t help them anymore.”
The Trailblazers did just that as they rallied back from the deficit to take the quarterfinal win at home.
Roth said it’s “awesome” for his team’s confidence and that this win could lead to something big for them.
“I love that they don’t ever think they’re out of it, they’re going to keep fighting to the end and you never know what will happen,” Roth said.
For the Wildcats (19-6), their season has come to an end.
Junior Maddie Dahl led in kills with 14 while senior Jaden McCoy and junior Sophia Perlozzo each put up 10.
First-year Rockbridge head coach Kassidy Beagan mentioned McCoy and Alexis Polly, the team's two seniors, will both be missed and contributed greatly to the team’s leadership.
In her first year coaching, Beagan knows the team has had a different experience and that her team can only go up from here.
“I appreciate their ability to adjust to a new coach,” Beagan said. “I’m looking forward to next season.”
The season rolls on for Spotswood (21-4), meanwhile, as it advances to the semifinals on Thursday at second-seeded Rustburg.
Kunkle is looking forward to the rest of the postseason as she feels her team is capable of continuing to raise the bar.
“We’re here to make a statement, we’re here to go as far as we can,” Kunkle said. “We have a lot of potential and we’re really excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.