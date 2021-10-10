There was no reason to downplay the significance of the occasion.
"I am sure they will be nervous," Spotswood golf coach Jeff Simmons said.
The Trailblazers are eager to tee off today at the Virginia High School League Class 3 golf state championship at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
For Spotswood, a team that went unbeaten against Valley District opponents this season before capturing the district and Region 3C titles, the state appearance provides an opportunity to bring home the program's first-ever championship win.
"I'm nervous and I'm not even playing," the veteran coach Simmons said. "But I am just hoping that they can relax and enjoy the opportunity this is."
The Trailblazers are the lone local team playing in the Class 3 state tournament. Rockbridge County's Sofia Vargas also qualified as an individual.
“I think that we have all been excited that we get to go, but we are keeping our focus on getting better and being able to complete at a high level at states," Spotswood senior Carter Atkins said. "I think we all know how good we are and that we can compete on a high level and be one of the best teams in the state.”
Led by junior Ryan Asfa's four-over-par 76, the Trailblazers captured the regional championship on Sept. 28 with a team score of 335 at Lake Monticello.
It wasn't the best performance of the year for Spotswood and was played on one of the more difficult courses in the area, but it highlighted why this year's team is a bit unique.
“This run has been amazing," said Atkins, who is one of five seniors on the SHS roster. "We've had each other's backs this whole time and helped each other get better and we've just been trying to enjoy the time we have had together.”
While Asfa has shined as Trailblazers' top golfer consistently, it's been the depth behind him that has allowed Spotswood to emerge as a state contender.
“This has been a great group of kids and I am honored to be their coach," Simmons said. "Everyone gets along and they enjoy playing together."
Atkins, brothers Andrew and Jackson Baugher, Ben Edwards and Hunter Blosser are among the names that have put up top-four performances at various points.
“It's been such an enjoyable experience playing with these guys," Andrew Baugher said. "It's a great way to go out. I couldn't be more proud of all of us.”
Asfa will tee off at 9:30 with Lafayette's Price Whitaker, Brensville District's Reid Sanders and Abingdon's Will Watson with Edwards, Atkins, Andrew Baugher, Jackson Baugher and Nate Sherwood following in the groups behind him for the Trailblazers.
“Winning a state title would mean everything to us," Andrew Baugher said. "Spotswood has never won one in golf and it would be awesome to bring one back. It would be a great way to go out for some of us our senior year.”
The Trailblazers aren't shying away from how big of a tournament this is.
In fact, their coach said he's told them to embrace it and enjoy the moment.
After all, with history at stake, there's no reason to downplay the significance.
"Our focus is definitely there," Simmons said. "Our best match that we played was where we had zero expectations and just went out and played. I am hoping they can channel that same mindset."
