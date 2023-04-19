It was business as usual for Spotswood girls tennis on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers remained unbeaten on the season with a convincing 9-0 victory over Valley District opponent Rockbridge County at home.
Spotswood's most impressive singles victories came at the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 6 spots as sophomores Ella Li, Emerson Knight, and Olivia Davis all blanked their opponents with respectable 10-0 scores.
Raygan Wade, the standout junior, won No. 1 doubles 10-3, while senior Allie Hoffman (10-1) and freshman Charlotte Jesteadt (10-5) each earned victories at the No. 4 and No. 5 singles positions for SHS.
In the doubles matches, Li/Knight won 10-0 at No. 1, while Wade and Hoffman returned with a 10-1 victory at the No. 2 spot. Jesteadt paired with Davis, meanwhile, to earn a 10-4 win in the No 3 doubles match.
The Trailblazers (9-0, 4-0 Valley) return to the court Thursday with a non-district match in Fishersville against Wilson Memorial.
The Wildcats (2-5, 1-2 Valley), who have dropped three in a row, were right back at it Wednesday with a non-district match at Staunton.
