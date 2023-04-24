Senior midfielder Dany Lagos Arias scored twice as Spotswood remained unbeaten with a big-time non-district boys soccer victory over Region 3C opponent Wilson Memorial on the road Thursday.
Sophomore midfielder Brayan Molina Arevalo added a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers, while SHS sophomore forward Andres Cordosa also continued to impress with a goal and an assist as well.
Daniel Romanchuk, a senior midfielder, added an assist, while teammate Ian Joya, a junior midfielder, had an assist of his own
In goal, senior Aiden Grefe had six saves for Spotswood in the win.
The Trailblazers (-0) return to action Tuesday with a big-time Valley District clash against Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby at home.
Meanwhile, the Green Hornets (5-5) will host local rival Waynesboro in a Shenandoah District contest at 7 p.m. in Fishersville.
