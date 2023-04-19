In Lexington on Tuesday, sophomore midfielder Brayan Molina Arevalo had a goal and an assist as Spotswood stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Valley District boys soccer opponent Rockbridge County.
Andres Cordosa, senior midfielder Owen Albertson, and senior defender Ross Iudica all added one goal apiece for the Blazers.
Spotswood also got an assist from junior Yafet Kflom, while senior keeper Aiden Grefe had four saves, and junior James Rios had two.
The Trailblazers (8-0, 3-0 Valley) will look to extend their eight-game winning streak on Thursday against Wilson Memorial in a big non-district battle in Penn Laird, while the Wildcats (1-7, 0-2 Valley) aim to snap a four-game skid on Friday at Turner Ashby.
