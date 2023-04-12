The dominant start to the 2023 campaign continued for Spotswood.
In Penn Laird on Tuesday, the Trailblazers defeated Rockingham County rival Broadway 9-0 in a Valley District girls tennis match.
Raygan Wade, a junior off to a hot start for Spotswood as the team’s No. 1 player this year, defeated the Gobblers’ Maya Bacon 10-2
Trailblazers sophomore Ella Li earned a 10-0 victory over Annabelle Cook in the No. 2 spot, while Emerson Knight, another SHS sophomore, defeated Maggie Roberts 10-2 at No. 3 singles.
Spotswood junior Rennie Shaffer won No. 4 singles 10-2, senior Allie Hoffman won the No. 5 match 10-0, and freshman Charlotte Jesteadt earned a hard-fought 11-9 over Clara Denman in the No. 6 match.
The Trailblazers proceeded to sweep the doubles matches as well, with Wade/Sheffer earning a win at No.1, Li and Knight picking up a win at No. 2, and Hoffman and sophomore Olivia Davis winning at No. 3.
Spotswood (7-0, 2-0 Valley) hits the court again Friday for a district match at Harrisonburg, while the Gobblers (3-6, 0-3), who have now lost three straight, host county opponent Turner Ashby that evening.
