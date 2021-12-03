PENN LAIRD — For the Trailblazers, it was "a good team win"
Brooke Morris stole the ball from East Rockingham after the opening tip-off, battled the Eagles defenders and found her way to the basket for the first two points of the night. Then, the 5-foot-4 guard netted the first 3-pointer of the game and gave Spotswood a lead it never relinquished.
It wasn't about her 13 points on the night though. For Morris, it was the total team effort.
"We just wanted to get off to a good start," Morris said. "[We] wanted to make sure we came out with a lot of energy."
Morris and company handled business Friday night at home against rival East Roc behind a dominant first-half performance. The Trailblazers rolled to a convincing 57-16 win.
"I think it was a great team win," Morris said. "We all shared the ball with each other. Everybody scored, everybody did their part."
Spotswood defeated Staunton by 40 points in the season opener Tuesday and heading into its home opener, was clicking on all cylinders. But it was a defensive effort against the Storm that Trailblazers head coach Chris Dodson noted — and was emphasized again — on Friday.
"I think our defensive effort in the first half was tremendous," Dodson said. "We did everything we probably should've done in the [first] half."
In the first half the Trailblazers had a 12-0 run, a 23-2 run and the led at the half 41-5. With just a littlest bit of momentum, Spotswood was hot and shared the wealth — seven of the nine team members recorded a point in the contest.
"I thought we came out early and played really super," Dodson said. "They really got out there and pushed the ball, played defense and scored the ball well."
Some of those players were the freshman. Guards Madison Doss and Riley Joyner both started for Spotswood and were difference makers — the two combined for 18 points.
"They just have too, it's not like they have a choice," Dodson said. "We only have nine players, eight healthy at the moment.
The difference maker? That would be the 3-point shots. Spotswood was hitting its 3-pointers from multiple spots throughout the Eagles zone, led by Morris and Joyner with two 3-pointers each.
While the Trailblazer's 3-point attempts were high, it says to how Spotswood set up in the Eagles zone. The Trailblazers found position quick, got down low in the paint and forced turnovers
East Rockingham picked up the pace immediately in the third quarter. Doubling their first-half points, the Eagles put together a slight run and got them into rhythm. Dodson called timeout and Spotswood took over pace once again.
The fourth quarter had a running clock and the Trailblazers scored eight more points to finish off the contest. Despite the dominant affair, Dodson said he has respect for East Rockingham -- he even went to school with Eagles coach Paul Comer.
"East Rock's always really well-coached," Dodson said. "Paul Comer and I went to high school together, big-time relationship forever. It's a good win for us."
Spotswood improves to 2-0 and has a quick bounce back as it faces E.C. Glass on the road today at 5:30 p.m. East Rockingham drops to 0-2 and stays on the road against Stuarts Draft on Wednesday.
"We probably have the toughest schedule we've had in years," Dodson said. "We're going to be battle-tested by the time we get to the playoffs."
East Rockingham 2 3 8 3 — 16
Spotswood 23 18 8 8 — 57
EAST ROCKINGHAM (16) — Sipe 1 0-0 2, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 0-2 0, Sa. Smith 1 1-2 3, Jones 0 0-2 0, Lucas 3 0-0 6, Townsend 1 1-2 3, Herring 1 0-0 2, Su. Smith 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-6 16.
SPOTSWOOD (57) — Doss 4 0-1 8, Joyner 4 0-0 10, Jones 1 0-2 2, Brady 1 0-2 2, Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 5 1-1 13, Khalil 6 4-5 16, Good 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-11 57.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Joyner 2, Morris 2).
