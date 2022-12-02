PENN LAIRD — It wasn't always pretty, but Spotswood was able to come out on top in the latest edition of the Route 33 rivalry.
Up by nine at halftime, the Trailblazers continued to increase their lead throughout the second half en route to a decisive 56-29 win over East Rockingham in boys basketball action in Penn Laird on Friday.
Veteran Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards was pleased with his team’s defensive performance, but not so much the offensive game.
After the game, he said there’s a lot of things to work on after Spotswood coughed up 18 turnovers in the victory.
“I think you got to give credit to East Rock for having a good defensive game plan,” Edwards said. “Slowed us down a little bit and caused us to turn the ball over at a high rate. It’s a long season and I don’t think any team starts out where they want to be. It’s a process to get better every day and we learned a lot of things tonight on what we need to improve on.”
Edwards didn’t mind his team’s shot selection, but rather the decision-making that led to sloppy turnovers throughout the game.
“It was across the board,” Edwards said. “I don’t think it was against man-to-man. I don’t think it was solely against zone. I don’t think it was solely in transition. All three of those areas, we struggled to play a clean game in terms of passing and catching.”
East Rock had its struggles with turnovers as well with 25 on the night. The Trailblazers held a slight edge on the boards at 29-26.
Spotswood sophomore Ja’Corey Shelton tallied six points in the game and said the team discussed what they did wrong in the first half to try and execute better in the second.
The result was a lopsided victory and Shelton is confident the Trailblazers can now focus on improving their turnover troubles.
“Playing at our pace, slowing down [and] just reading the floor more,” Shelton said. “Making better passes than what we do.”
Shelton feels they have a fast-paced team but when slowed down a bit, they feel the momentum is in their hands.
“We try to work that way back up by easing into the game more,” Shelton said. “So when it’s time to go, we go [and] we just stick to that pace.”
Shelton credited East Rock for its strong defense, but they were still able to execute with various backdoor cuts and setting screens that were able to free up shooters.
“The reason we were able to execute and score was getting the ball in the middle and making them decide where to guard,” Shelton said.
The Trailblazers (2-0) were led in points by sophomore Camryn Pacheco with 14 while junior Parker Webb put up nine.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the season after back-to-back losses to Stuarts Draft and Spotswood to open the year.
Xavier Butler led East Rock (0-2) in points with eight while Kain Shifflett and Trestan Jones each had seven.
Coincidentally, in the other locker room, ERHS head coach Carey Keyes said he felt the biggest factor in the loss was his own team's turnovers and knew Spotswood’s playing style would be difficult.
“You know what you’re going to get against them, but it’s not as easy to go against them,” Keyes said. “Obviously, we turned the ball over too much and that was the difference of the game.”
Edwards likes to think he’s a defensive-minded coach, as it’s what they emphasize most in practice and has been a staple of his teams during his tenure.
He said any time the Trailblazers can hold a “quality” team to 29 points, they should be proud of the defensive effort.
“This group has done a good job of being versatile on defense and giving teams different looks,” Edwards said. “I thought that was on display tonight. I thought we were able to change defenses and keep East Rock out of a flow on offense.”
Moving forward, Shelton felt the team's rebounding advantage and communication on defense were the biggest takeaways and he's optimistic they'll continue to build from it.
“Our goal as a team is to make it to states,” Shelton said. “Defensively, we’re there. But rebounding, we got to get there to be able to contend for a state championship.”
East Rockingham 5 8 7 9 — 29
Spotswood 10 12 15 19 — 56
EAST ROCKINGHAM (29) — Williams 0 2-4 2, Jones 3 0-0 7, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Yancey 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 4 0-0 8, Shifflett 3 1-2 7, Lawson 0 1-2 1, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 0-0 0. 12 2-4 29.
SPOTSWOOD (56) — Li 2 1-1 5, Pacheco 5 2-2 14, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 1 0-0 2, Leslie 2 0-0 5, Dean 3 2-4 8, Harding 0 0-0 0, Shelton 3 0-0 6, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 4 1-2 9, Pellot 0 0-0 0, Gipson 2 0-0 4, Chaluisant-Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 8-9 56.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 1 (Jones), Spotswood 4 (Pacheco 2, Leslie, Edwards).
