It's a trend that carries across every sport.
With winning, comes increased interest around the community.
Slowly, more fans begin to fill the bleachers, more school staff asks how the team is doing while walking down the halls and more alumni make their way back.
That's certainly been the case for Spotswood as it's prepares to take on Maggie Walker in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls tennis state championship on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Virginia Tech.
“The tennis community at Spotswood is special," Trailblazers co-coach Chad Edwards said. "It has deep roots and they’re all traced back to the Failes [family]. Something that’s fun when you get to the state tournament is former players are a little more present. I’m seeing that with girls tennis. It very much feels like a family.”
Linda Failes, a longtime golf and girls tennis coach at the school, along with her husband, Bob, who served as an assistant alongside her and also spent time as the boys tennis coach for the Trailblazers, remain a fixture in the Spotswood community.
Their inspiration, combined with a unique dynamic between the current coaching staff and its players has brought the program to its first state title appearance since finishing as the state runner-up with a loss to E.C. Glass in 2012 at Virginia Tech.
“We’re all very close," said Trailblazers freshman Ella Li. "Having a smaller team has helped us become closer, I think.”
Edwards, who is the longtime boys basketball coach at the school and took over the position a bit unexpectedly last year, has joined with Rod and Betsey Branner, the parents of former standout Abby Branner, to collectively coach the team this year.
The result has paid off with Edwards focusing on formatting practices effectively while Rod, who is a former state champion in singles and doubles at Harrisonburg High, and Betsey, who played in college at Virginia Intermont, focusing on the skill sets of the players.
“We all three mix really well and can really bring together a really organized practice that benefits the team," Rod Branner said. "That was the whole goal. We wanted to involve every player, so they can get better. We focus on a variety of shots and having a variety of tools in your toolbox throughout a match.”
The Trailblazers have been dominant this season, entering the state championship with an unbeaten 21-0 record thus far.
In those 21 team matches, Spotswood has dropped just 14 individual matches total. The team coasted through Region 3C play with a trio of wins over Liberty-Bedford, Broadway and Liberty Christian Academy and then defeated Christiansburg and Abingdon in the first two rounds of the Class 3 state tournament this past week.
“I feel like, throughout the years, it’s been building up," Trailblazers senior Madison Cooley said. "We’ve just gotten better and better and refined in our practices and knowing what we need to work on. This year, we got where we needed to be.”
Cooley serves as the No. 2 player on the team's ladder behind Meg Dunaway, who is one of the program's all-time greats.
Dunaway, who won the Valley District singles title and reached the Region 3C semifinals, has put together a historic career during her time with the Trailblazers as the team's top player.
“Confidence is a big thing," Dunaway said."We really have to give it our all every practice. My freshman year, I definitely did not have as much confidence as I did this year. This year, we knew we could do this if we worked hard enough.”
While Dunaway and Cooley have been instrumental in Spotswood's success and often get a lot of attention — and deservedly so — the team aspect has been especially critical.
Against LCA in the Region 3C title match and again against Abingdon in the Class 3 semifinals, Dunaway and Cooley both dropped their respective singles matches for the Trailblazers.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure that comes with that," Dunaway said. "We both, obviously, want to help the team win and continue, so it brings some pressure but it’s also fun."
Fortunately for Dunaway and Cooley, this Spotswood team is built on depth that's developed through intense practice sessions, the players said, and it has paid off this postseason.
“It’s really nice because it does take away the pressure, just knowing you can go out and have fun and play our best without worry about it making or breaking our season," Cooley said.
Against the Bulldogs and the Falcons, it was wins from the No. 3 through No. 6 singles spots — Li, Raygan Wade, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer — that gave the team the lead.
Then, in both matches, Wade and Shaffer's convincing win at No. 3 doubles was able to seal the victory for Spotswood.
“We take a lot of pride in that, put a lot of effort into that," Knight said. "We know how important every person is from top to bottom on the ladder. Every player is a key part in our wins, so it’s really important that we all work hard, no matter what’s going on. We just have to focus on our own game each match.”
The Trailblazers have done just that with Knight serving as one of the team's most consistent players at No. 5 singles and as one of its most inspiring leaders as one of three seniors.
“They really help a lot and really take that leadership role [seriously]," Wade said about Knight, Dunaway and Cooley.
What's even more impressive than the on-the-court success for Spotswood has been how successful the players are off of it.
The team boasts one of the highest GPAs of any athletic team in the school and is filled with high-character kids, coaches said.
“It’s gratifying," Edwards said about the success. "It’s such a good group of girls from a character standpoint, an academic standpoint, a tennis standpoint. … The girls are just so deserving. I’m so happy for them to get to experience this.”
And while it's been Li, Wade, Knight and Shaffer coming up big and having the backs of Dunaway and Cooley at times this postseason, freshman Emerson Knight and Ellee Trout deserve praise for their role for the entire team this year as well.
Both players, although not on the six-player ladder, have competed daily in practices and helped players improve.
“They’re huge," Wade said. "They compete just as hard as the rest of us every day and are cheering us on each match.”
For both Trout and Emerson Knight, the reality is they'd be in the six-player ladder for most other programs and maybe near the top. For the Trailblazers, though, they are forced to wait.
“We’re a state team, we’re really good," Trout said. "I don’t get upset I’m not playing because I know our top six is so good. I feel like all the stuff we’ve worked on in practice has paid off in the matches. So when they win, we get proud for them.”
Throughout the postseason, Trout and Emerson Knight have been a steady presence alongside the fence in support of their team. It's a role both players said they've fully embraced.
“I feel like this is just our role and I feel like we’re both supportive of our teammates," Emerson Knight said. "We just try to cheer them on and give them support the best we can."
The Spotswood girls tennis program has a decorated history, winning the Valley District title 12 consecutive years from 2001-12, with more coming from 2014-2016 and again in 2021 and 2022.
The Trailblazers captured their first regional title since 2009 this season and are now seeking just their second girls tennis state championship ever. The last came back in 1987 for Spotswood.
“We knew we could potentially do it because of how hard we work in practice and stuff, but we never actually imagined ourselves being here," Shaffer admitted.
With winning, comes increased attention across all sports.
And as the Trailblazers now prepare to play in the biggest match of their careers, they know that some nerves are likely to follow.
“I think I’ll be nervous, but mostly excited," Madison Knight said. "There’s a lot of mixed feelings, but we’re here to win.”
