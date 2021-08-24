ELKTON — Before each season, veteran Spotswood coach Jim Roth relies on assistant Owen Longacre to come up with some sort of team-bonding activity.
With six new players coming up from the JV level and two transfers from other area schools on the roster this year, the coaching staff decided to take the Trailblazers to Old Rag Mountain — a 10-mile loop trail near Etlan — and make the hike together as a team late last week to try and build a closer bond.
"You have to do a lot of teamwork to get up those rocks," Roth said. "You can’t ignore the new person. You pull their hand, help them up. It was nice to see.”
The bond between the Spotswood players showed on Tuesday in a flawless 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of East Rockingham in prep volleyball action in Elkton.
It was the season opener for both nearby squads and a matchup that pitted two of the top area teams along with a lot of familiar faces against each other.
“I was happy with how the girls responded," Roth said. "We have six new girls on our team playing varsity for the first time. They came out and played really strong. They were a little nervous at the beginning of the first set, I thought, but then they got into a little run there and went from there with their confidence.”
Sydney Litwiller, an Eastern Mennonite transfer, and Dani Kunkle, who came to the Trailblazers from Turner Ashby, both had major impacts for Spotswood.
The Eagles, meanwhile, welcomed former SHS setter Madelyn Williams to their own team this year along with her father, Jonathan, as the new head coach.
“When we started out, I liked the fire they brought in the first set and they fought for every point," said Williams, who previously coached at Eastern Mennonite School. "I think we need a lot more of that. One thing I didn’t like is that whenever they got down, they got down and didn’t want to talk. That’s high school volleyball. When your backs are against the wall, what do you do? We’re going to work through that. That’s OK. We’ll go back to work. It’s one match.”
Litwiller, who is a senior with the Trailblazers, played under Williams for three years at EMS and made back-to-back trips to the state tournament there.
“It was a little weird," Litwiller said of playing against Williams. "This is the first time I’ve been on the opposite side of the court in a high school game with him. It was entertaining, fun to play against him. He’s a really great coach.”
Spotswood battled out of an early deficit in the opening set Tuesday and never looked back, pulling away late in each to cruise to a sweep of the Eagles.
“Teamwork and communication," said Kunkle, who finished with six kills and a pair of aces in her SHS debut. "We were all loud, super excited. We came and we played really hard and together as a team. We practice hard and show up to practice ready to play, wanting to work together and communicate.”
Margo Fox led East Rockingham (0-1) with eight kills while Kate Simpkins chipped in with six. Sarah Smith led the Eagles, defensively, with 10 digs.
“We’re going to get back to work tomorrow, get back in the lab," an optimistic Jonathan Williams said after the loss. "We will keep working on the things that I know we need to focus on. I’m not worried about how they gel. They’re a team. It’s just a matter of doing the little fundamental things right every single points. Kudos to Spotswood. They took advantage of that every single time. If you give them an inch, they’re taking an inch and then some. They’re solid.”
Gabby Atwell had 10 kills and 13 digs for the Trailblazers (1-0) in the season-opening victory while Litwiller finished with seven kills and a pair of blocks.
With just one win under their belt, Litwiller said Spotswood isn't looking ahead.
But if the Trailblazers continue to find success this season and their bond grows on the court, both Litwiller and the SHS coaching staff point to Old Rag.
“That really helped us bond as a team," Litwiller said. "We just mesh so well. It’s been easy.”
