PENN LAIRD — Ultimately, they were two shots in the opening quarter, which may not appear significant when looking at the box score of a 26-point blowout victory.
But when sophomore guard Riley Joyner came off the bench with less than two minutes remaining in the opening period and proceeded to drill back-to-back 3s to close the frame, it not only took the Spotswood lead from seven to double digits but also represented the type of team-first mentality the program has entrenched in its players.
“I just do whatever is needed of me, whatever I need to do that night,” said Joyner, who hit three 3-pointers on the night and finished with 10 points. “If I don’t need to score, I don’t score. I just do whatever it takes to win, whatever is best for our team.”
The second-seeded Trailblazers built off Joyner’s first-quarter 3s, outscoring the visitors by 21 in the first half en route to a 59-33 blowout of third-seeded Liberty-Bedford in the Region 3C girls basketball semifinals in Penn Laird on Thursday.
With the victory, Spotswood earned a trip to top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy for the regional championship on Saturday and clinched a berth in the upcoming Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for an eighth consecutive season.
“It’s really exciting,” said Joyner, a 5-foot-3 sharpshooting guard. “Not a lot of teams get to do this, so it’s really exciting for all of us to be able to do this together. We still have a lot of room to grow, though, and we’re going to learn from our mistakes tonight.”
As a multi-sport standout and a starter as a freshman last season for the Trailblazers, it would have been easy for Joyner to have difficulty adjusting to changes this season.
She’s moved into a reserve role, with freshman guard Alana Taylor now starting in the backcourt alongside point guard Madison Doss, but the move has paid off with Joyner and senior guard Brooke Morris bringing some scoring punch to the second unit.
“It’s amazing,” Spotswood veteran head coach Chris Dodson said. “We’re so unselfish. We all know that Zoli [Khalil] is the best player. But on any given night, we have a bunch of really good players. Our key tonight was when Zoey wasn’t doing everything, Alana Taylor, Riley Joyner, Madison Doss, Hailey Jones — they were incredible tonight.”
Khalil, the 6-foot-1 senior wing that has signed to play at VCU next year, finished 6-of-11 from the field and had a team-high 18 points but struggled from the charity stripe, finishing 5-of-15 from the line while also grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds in the win.
With their star player not at her best, the rest of the Trailblazers were able to pick up the slack and score consistently around her.
“She’s a great player, so having more than one person who can score the basketball, defend is key,” said Taylor, who had 10 points. “We have a lot of defensive players, offensive players and when we all come together, that’s how we win most of our games.”
While the Spotswood guards were stellar, the team faced a tall task in defending the size of Liberty’s low-post sisterly duo, Taniesha and Shania Brown.
Using the likes of 6-foot forward Molly Grefe and 5-foot-9 forward Sadie Mayhew, among others, the Trailblazers did their best to keep the ball out of the hands of the Brown sisters, specifically Shania, a 6-foot-3 freshman with big-time potential.
“We just had to keep them out of the paint,” Taylor said about Spotswood’s defensive approach against the Minettes. “If they get in the paint, they’re a powerhouse. You have to keep them out, and defend on the outside. You have to pressure the guards so they can’t get the ball into the post or make a layup. That was really our goal.”
Shania Brown finished 8-of-14 from the field for 16 points and had 15 rebounds. Taniesha Brown added just four points and five boards. The rest of the team scored just 13 points, and Liberty shot 26 percent from the field while committing 23 turnovers.
“Our goal the whole night was to speed the game up,” Dodson said. “They had three really good guards, and we wanted to cause them to get a little chaotic and speed their brain up. They take some tough shots, but don’t give them the ability to get it into [Shania Brown], who is a tremendous player. We knew we were going to give some points up. Just don’t bow down or give her three [points]. Our job was run, run, run, run and run.”
The frantic pace of Spotswood was superior as it never led by less than 13 after the first quarter and shot 48 percent from the field while putting eight players in the scoring column.
Doss, the sophomore point guard for the Trailblazers, finished with eight points, three assists, and a trio of steals, including back-to-back in the third quarter right as the Minettes had gained a glimpse of momentum, scoring off two of them to keep the visitors at bay.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve tried to just outrun everybody,” Doss said. “I try to bait it, make it look like it’s there. It’s just about that start. You have to read the opponent’s shoulders and eyes. Girls have really big giveaways. They look and their eyes get really big, so you just have to take your chance. It’s a 50-50 shot, so it usually works out.”
Grefe added eight rebounds for Spotswood (21-4), while freshman Alana Fisher had a solid outing off the bench with four points, two steals, and an assist, and Mayhew, a sophomore, finished with four points, two rebounds, two steals, and an assist as well.
But despite the balanced scoring, the most impressive feat for the Trailblazers was undoubtedly limiting the Liberty forwards to 20 points.
“It doesn’t just fall on our posts,” Doss said. “It’s on our guards. When you pressure them, they have to make long passes. You make it harder on them to get it to them.”
It took a team-first approach to slow down the Brown sisters in the low post, and it took a collective effort offensively to cruise to another postseason blowout Thursday.
Players like Joyner and many others have sacrificed for the Trailblazers program this season, much like many in the past have done for the area’s most successful team in the past two decades.
And that’s why, for an eighth consecutive season, Spotswood will be one of the final eight teams in the state competing at the Class 3 level once again.
“That’s when we’re at our special,” Dodson said. “We always say when we’re together, we’re making each other better. That’s when we’re at our best.”
