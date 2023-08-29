One of the area’s most experienced teams is certainly looking the part thus far.
With star outside hitter Dani Kunkle leading a talented seven-player senior class, Spotswood is off to a blistering hot start after defeating non-district rival Fort Defiance 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 on Tuesday in a big prep volleyball matchup inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
Kunkle, who is considered a legitimate college prospect and is the reigning Valley District Player of the Year, lived up to the hype with 25 kills, 21 digs, and three aces in the win.
Also for the Trailblazers, multi-sport standout Raygan Wade did what she does best, dishing out a match-high 49 assists to orchestrate the high-flying and successful SHS offense.
Lily Payne, another Spotswood senior, had one of her best games with 13 kills and 22 digs.
For the Indians, sophomore outside hitter Maecy Ann Frizzelle was solid as usual, with 12 kills, 16 digs, and two blocks, while senior Carleyanne Ryder had 19 digs and 20 assists.
Junior outside hitter Ella Shreckhise also continued her strong start this season with eight kills, seven digs, and a pair of aces for Fort, while senior Amelia Simmons added 10 digs.
Norah Anderson, the freshman defensive specialist, totaled 12 digs and two aces for FDHS.
Spotswood (6-1) is back in action Thursday with a non-district showdown with Region 3C opponent Wilson Memorial (2-1) at 7 p.m., while the Indians (4-4) will aim to get back on track on Tuesday when they host rival Turner Ashby (5-3) in a rematch back at home.
