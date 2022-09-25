There's a certain calmness Ben Edwards displays on the golf course these days that wasn't always there.
The Spotswood senior admitted he used to let his nerves get the best of him, especially in high-stakes tournaments, and getting over that mental hurdle throughout the first three years of his career was tough.
But this season, after already putting together three strong seasons previously in his prep career, Edwards is having his best year yet.
Alongside fellow senior Ryan Asfa, the two have helped lead the Trailblazers to another highly-successful year.
“I feel like I’m not as nervous now when I play in tournaments," Edwards said after last week's Valley District tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. "That makes it a lot easier. I try not to think about that too much, but it is a little different. It’s been great so far, though. Hopefully, we’ll keep this thing going.”
When Spotswood tees off in the Region 3C tournament on Monday at The Club at Ironwood in Staunton, the program will be seeking a second straight trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 tournament.
Despite losing a number of key seniors from a year ago, the Trailblazers have kept scores low this season.
“We just practice a lot," Edwards said about the key to the team's consistency over the past few seasons. "Coach does a good job getting us on the course a lot. The more you play, the better you perform.”
Although Edwards has always been a strong golfer, his game elevated this year in a top-two role.
“He’s worked tremendously hard over the summer on his game," Spotswood head coach Jeff Simmons said about Edwards. "I’ve seen him out there practice pretty much every day, working on it. His whole mental game is just better than what it was last year. He’s thinking shots through, thinking about what he needs to do on a specific hole instead of just stepping up there and hitting it. It really has reflected in his scores.”
The duo of Asfa and Edwards helped guide the Trailblazers to a third consecutive Valley District title last week.
Now, with another trip to the state tournament in sight, the two seniors are hoping for some more magic.
“It really is great," Asfa said of playing alongside Edwards this season. "Ben and I go back a long time, we’ve been friends for a long time. It’s great to have someone who has your back.”
Spotswood's depth may not be as strong as it was a year ago, but the scores have been just as impressive.
Fellow senior Gray Urglavitch has put up strong numbers while Jackson Moyer, Ben Moyer, Jackson Baugher and others have helped the Trailblazers maintain another dominating regular-season run this year.
“It really feels good," Asfa said. "It’s a pleasure to play with some really good players. We have a lot of fun.”
For Edwards and Asfa, as the leaders of Spotswood, there's a certain kind of pressure that comes with it.
But the nerves of the big matches no longer bother the top duo for the Trailblazers, they both said.
Instead, they're displaying the type of poise that got them in this position and hoping it takes them a bit farther.
“It’s great," Edwards said. "I think we can take it for granted sometimes. It’s always good to win another one.”
