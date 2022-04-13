It doesn't matter how much Anthony Marasco tries to downplay the significance of the contest, he's aware that his players are still circling it on the calendar.
The second-year Harrisonburg coach doesn't like for his group to get too caught up in the moment. Instead, he wants them to stay poised and approach every game with a business-like mindset that's centered around long-term goals.
But as the Blue Streaks travel to Penn Laird to take on Spotswood tonight in a big-time Valley District boys soccer rivalry clash at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird, he admitted can't downplay this one.
“I like to try to stay focused, but I do understand the rivalry," Marasco said. "Spotswood got us three times last year, so that certainly heightened the excitement for my guys. I know they're all ready to get out there and play."
The Trailblazers had one of the best seasons in recent history for a city/county team last year, reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 title game before falling to state power Meridian.
Despite losing a huge senior class from that squad, Spotswood reloaded with "six or seven" transfer students this year, according to SHS coach Dan Atwell, and some talented underclassmen that came up from the JV squad..
“Losing 14 seniors was a concern, but we had several transfers and some kids move up and the transition has gone pretty well so far," Atwell said. "Finding that blend of kids that buy into our style of play has been big. We’ve competed well and to come out with wins against a couple of big non-district opponents was big for us early on this season.”
The Trailblazers (5-1-1, 1-0 Valley) are off to another strong start. They opened the season with a draw against perennial state power Staunton before defeating the Storm 1-0 in the rematch a week later at Gypsy Hill Park.
Spotswood has also defeated another consistent Class 3 program in Wilson Memorial and opened up district play with a shutout of Broadway on Tuesday. The only loss for the Trailblazers came against a strong William Monroe squad.
“We’ve definitely seen more intensity this year," Atwell said about the impact of last year's run. "There’s a higher expectation because of our culture that we’ve built. Teams are after us, want to beat us. Experience in critical moments helps. It makes us proud to see kids step up and take the torch.”
The Blue Streaks, meanwhile, had an up-and-down season a year ago before starting to hit their stride late. They're more experienced this season, but injuries early on have forced several underclassmen to play key roles.
Turns out, that hasn't been too much of an issue.
“There’s a good continuity," Marasco said. "They’ve stayed on the path. They know we can’t win every game, we’re playing tough teams. Ties don’t define us, losses haven’t derailed us. The guys have stayed the course and are building toward having a really solid season overall.”
At just 3-2-3 overall, Harrisonburg's record won't blow anyone away on paper but the team has faced as difficult of a non-district schedule as anyone locally and Marasco said he's hopeful it pays off in district play.
“It’s prepared us well," Marasco said. "It really challenged my guys and forced us to look in the mirror a little bit. We had a lot of ups and downs, but my guys stayed positive and grew from it. I’ve been very happy. We lost two senior captains to injuries at the beginning of the season and they haven’t returned. So, it’s been really cool to see these freshmen that thought they’d be sitting on the bench get thrown into it and grow over the year.”
Both Atwell and Marasco praised their squads for staying consistent in their approach and not letting early adversity define their seasons thus far.
But as both coaches approach a rematch between the district's top two teams the past two seasons, they can't deny the energy around this one changes.
“These are the games we want to play, but we do look at it as another game on the schedule for our guys," Atwell said. "Our success is found in training, getting better every game and improving. We want to be moving in the right direction so we are peaking at the right time. This is another game."
Marasco has tried taking that same approach with the Blue Streaks this week.
But after three losses a year ago to the Trailblazers, this one can't be downplayed.
In fact, both coaches admitted this one's probably been circled on the calendar for a while.
"Our guys want another shot and to have that chance to let people know Harrisonburg High School can compete at a high level, too," Marasco said. "Our guys are excited."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.