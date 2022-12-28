PENN LAIRD — Spotswood wasn’t able to appease its home crowd with a win on Wednesday, as a dismal fourth quarter led to a loss.
In what was a relatively close game through the first three quarters, the Trailblazers trailed by as many as 18 in the fourth and ultimately fell 55-44 to Briar Woods in non-district girls basketball action on the first day of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic at SHS.
Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said he felt Briar Woods did a good job of executing and running its offense.
On the flip side, he said his team didn’t do well in understanding their scouting report and noted they gave up eight turnovers and missed six layups in the first quarter.
“That’s not Christmas break or anything else,” Dodson said. “That’s just us [and] we’ve got to be better than that. Bottom line, that was it. That was the whole key to the game, the way the game started. It just continued throughout the game that they were better than us in all facets of the game.”
Dodson believes the turnovers were the biggest factor in the loss and felt at times they stood around and watched senior Zoli Khalil, who tallied 26 of Spotswood’s 44 points.
“We need more people to be present in the game and more people to be fresh,” Dodson said.
Khalil felt they could’ve played better defensively as well. She said she stayed in “attack mode,” which helped her exploit Briar Woods defensively and put up points.
The Falcons put the game out of sight in the fourth quarter. After leading by as many as only seven points through the first three quarters, Briar Woods went on a run in the fourth and sealed the deal.
Dodson thought his team did well battling late in the game, but said there aren’t many positives to take from the performance.
Dodson and the Trailblazers were set to face Tuscarora on the second day of the Showalter Classic — a team coached by his daughter, Tayler. He knows they need to get better in order to come away with the win.
“Bottom line is I know the kids and our staff,” Dodson said. “We schedule games for this for a reason, so as a coach, I got to realize we play great teams. … [Tayler] just watched that, so she’s going to attack every weakness we have. We got a choice to get better or get beat.”
Sophomore Madison Doss tallied eight points for Spotswood (7-2) while sophomore Riley Joyner notched five.
Khalil said it means a lot to the team to compete in the Showalter Classic, especially the fact that Showalter’s daughter, Amber Sabbatini, is one of Spotswood's assistant coaches.
Dodson said he had met Twila way before he met Amber and said she was quite the character. He noted that they won their first state championship with Amber and that the family has always been there for them.
“The family’s supported us through thick and thin,” Dodson said. “In her absence, it’s a chance to honor her. … I think it’s cool to have the opportunity to honor Twila, to have Amber not only teaching with me, but to be a part of the coaching staff is amazing.”
Briar Woods 11 10 16 18 — 55
Spotswood 9 9 12 14 — 44
BRIAR WOODS (55) — Kancharla 0 0-0 0, Tehan 1 1-6 3, Bohmer 0 0-0 0, Shin 5 1-2 11, Maltese 1 0-0 2, Drake 8 1-2 20, Cabiness 2 0-0 4, Casillas 5 1-1 11, Zaher 0 0-0 0, Dennen 0 0-0 0, Stummer 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-11 55.
SPOTSWOOD (44) — Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 2 4-8 8, Joyner 2 0-0 5, Khalil 7 11-15 26, Jones 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 1-1 3, Mayhew 0 0-1 0, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Morris 0 0-0 0, Moats 0 0-0 0, Grefe 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 16-25 44.
3-Point Goals – Briar Woods 3 (Drake 3), Spotswood 2 (Joyner, Khalil).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.