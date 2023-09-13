Don’t look now, but Spotswood is quickly establishing itself as one of the area’s best.
The Trailblazers have now won eight straight after a dominating 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Valley District rival Broadway in prep volleyball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Senior setter Raygan Wade did her usual thing for the Trailblazers, dishing out a team-high 25 assists, while classmate Jo Robertson was solid with seven kills and a trio of aces.
Other big performers for Spotswood included junior defensive specialist Ava Helfgott, who totaled 14 digs defensively, while freshman Piper Lohr chipped in with five kills of her own.
Senior outside hitter Taylor Suters had seven kills and five digs to lead the balanced Gobblers, while junior libero Ashlyn Spitzer had six digs, sophomore middle hitter Clara Denman had a trio of blocks, and freshman setter Mady Ennis finished with eight assists.
Also chipping in for Broadway was sophomore setter Natalie Craig with five assists of her own, while standout junior outside hitter Wren Wheeler chipped in with five kills.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for both teams with big matches on the horizon, as Spotswood (10-1, 2-0 Valley) hits the road Thursday for the short trip to Elkton to take on rival East Rockingham (7-4, 1-1 Valley) in the two schools’ first meeting as district opponents.
The Gobblers (4-6, 0-2 Valley), meanwhile, host rival Turner Ashby (6-4, 1-0 Valley).
