BRIDGEWATER — The Spotswood girls are Valley District regular-season champions for the sixth consecutive season.
The Trailblazers led wire to wire en route to a 60-48 victory over rival Turner Ashby in girls basketball action on Tuesday at the Larry S. Pence Gymnasium in Bridgewater.
After being down by as many as 19 in the third quarter, the Knights put up a fight in the fourth quarter and got within seven inside the last two minutes.
Yet, some critical free throws made by Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil kept TA at bay and helped Spotswood capture another district title.
Trailblazers veteran head coach Chris Dodson said the first thing he discusses with his team when the season starts is that the Valley District is at the top of the mountain in Class 3, serving as the first goal on a lengthy list of preseason expectations the team sets each season.
If they can win the district, it can take them to more significant heights.
"Winning that district gives you an opportunity to compete at the region and state level, because it prepares you," Dodson said. "All of our coaches do a phenomenal job. … You've got to earn it. We're in the midst of getting healthy. We're finally getting [Brooke] Morris back and we're getting Molly [Grefe] back [Wednesday]."
Dodson said he was happy to have clinched the district title in the wake of getting players back and said they have seven days to get on the same page before a rematch with TA on Tuesday in a district plus-one game.
The Trailblazers defeated the Knights 53-50 on Jan. 20, but Dodson said it was a different game this time around with 6-foot-5 junior Raevin Washington out for the first half.
"That changes the way you attack the rim, of course," Dodson said. "I thought that actually gave us confidence to go back and attack it in the second half. … We got beat at Carroll County and they said Zoli Khalil was Batman [and] she didn't have a Robin. She had a Robin tonight."
Khalil led the Blazers with 29 points and was 17-of-20 from the foul line. Her "Robin" that Dodson described was freshman Alana Taylor, who tallied 19 points in the game and continues to improve each game.
Dodson is pleased to see Taylor's progression this season, noting she's averaged four 3-pointers in their last three games. He said Taylor is fierce on the court and isn't afraid of the moment — a rarity at her age.
"She's no longer a rookie," Dodson said. "When you go 22 games in, you can say she's a freshman — she's not a freshman anymore. … This is playoff time, she's a grown-up girl now. She'll go play and have fun. No fear out of her, and that's the greatest thing out of her."
Khalil felt her team played well and that it showed through the energy they had from the opening tip throughout most of the game.
"We were hyped up for this game and I think it showed on the court," Khalil said. "I think everyone played well. We could've executed some things better, but we came away with the win."
Khalil has contributed in a big way to Spotswood dominating the Valley in recent years, and she said after the win over the Knights that it felt great for her to help her team win the district in her senior season.
"It's always special," Khalil said. "It's part of what we do. It's like a tradition for us."
Washington led the Knights (17-5, 6-2 Valley), who had a five-game winning streak snapped, with 12 points after coming off the bench for the second half. Brynne Gerber and Acadia Bowen each contributed eight.
TA head coach Rob Lovell said, above everything else, that he didn't get his players ready to play accordingly. He said it's on him, and he's got to better prepare them for a high-level game such as Tuesday's.
"We really played on our heels coming out of the gate," Lovell said. "We never quite recovered from that. We had a stretch there in the second half where we cut into the lead, but we just couldn't quite overcome that early deficit. Against a team like Spotswood, it's too much to overcome."
Lovell told his team at one of the timeouts that the only way they ultimately lose is if they quit. Tuesday's game was the latest example of how he knows he doesn't have a team of losers.
"I thought our kids battled," Lovell said. "We were just in a situation where, late in the game, we had to put them on the line a lot and they knocked them down. That's to their credit."
The Blazers (18-3, 8-0 Valley) have now won three straight and six of their last seven and will try and ride the wave into the postseason.
Dodson said the team played better through their second round of Valley District opponents, with more players contributing nightly.
He recalled their trip to New York City earlier this year and believed it's helped the team grow closer together, leading to even better results on the court, and it was proven with Tuesday's win over the rival Knights.
"I think the chance to travel six hours together, to spend those times at the World Trade [Center Memorial] and the different sites of New York City, people forget how you bond," Dodson said. "We played better team basketball that weekend than we had any other time and we've been steadily better since."
