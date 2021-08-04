PENN LAIRD — One of the most admirable traits of some of the top Spotswood teams under coach Dale Shifflett is the tight-knit bond they shared off the field.
Whether it be hanging out on the weekend, conversations throughout practice or developing together in the weight room each summer, the Trailblazers always grew close.
So naturally, when COVID-19 forced social distancing and limited off-the-field interactions along with a quick preseason, it provided Shifflett some major challenges.
“The thing that COVID took away is a lot of team unity stuff," the sixth-year Spotswood coach said. "It also made you, as a coach, feel rushed. You were always trying to get certain things in and now, it’s refreshing to go back and make sure you’re teaching the technique and little things that got skipped over.”
Since Shifflett took over for the Trailblazers in 2016 after previously serving as an assistant at East Rockingham, winning consistently has been their focus.
Spotswood had back-to-back eight-win seasons before winning the Valley District title in 2018 and reaching the Region 3C championship game in 2019.
But this past spring, which was considered the 2020 season under Virginia High School League rules, the Trailblazers looked like a much different team.
Over 20 seniors were graduated from that 13-1 team in 2019, players were moving around trying new positions and the offense never got into a rhythm.
“Our technique at every position has to be better," Shifflett said before practice Monday. "That was one thing that was lacking last year. It’s really no one’s fault with how rushed we were. I think some of that got lost. I think that’s a big thing when you run some of the things we run. You have to be technically sound.”
The result was Spotswood going just 1-5 with its only win coming in a 35-0 shutout of rival East Rockingham on March 13. The Eagles were winless.
“It motivated us, kind of humbled us a little bit," Trailblazers senior offensive and defensive lineman Tyler Gaylor said. "We had that winning mentality, but last year showed us it isn’t always going to be that way. You have to work for it.”
It was Spotswood's first losing season since going 3-7 in 2015.
"It’s been different," Trailblazers senior tight end and defensive end Dillon Taylor Jr. said. "All of the younger kids have really stepped up and the seniors are, too. We’re really working hard and I think it will pay off this season.”
The condensed spring schedule provided Spotswood a unique opportunity to try different things with players and see the best area for them to contribute.
But Gaylor admitted that a normal, 10-game fall slate brings a new excitement.
“I missed it," Gaylor said. "Last year was a little weird because we were waiting so long. It feels great to be back in the swing of things and a little more normal.”
The Trailblazers only have nine seniors on the roster this season and could feature as many as six freshmen, although that number isn't set yet.
Shifflett said it's changed the way he has to coach in some aspects of the game.
“You go a little bit slower," Shifflett said. "With a young team, you have to make sure those expectations are laid out. Some of them may not know. You have to be upfront and lay those things out. That’s one of the biggest differences.”
Despite that youth, the Spotswood coaching staff has enjoyed this team.
Shifflett said that with the ability to spend the summer together and build some chemistry among the players off the field, success on it will come more naturally.
“The thing I’ve been pleased about — yeah, we’re young — is their enthusiasm and their work ethic," Shifflett said. "That’s been very impressive. I don’t know what that will lead to win-and-loss wise, but I know that they’ll eventually be successful. A lot of them will have to grow up quickly, but their energy and enthusiasm and willingness to learn has been a breath of fresh air.”
