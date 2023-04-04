At Winston Wine Memorial Stadium, senior midfielder Dany Lagos Arias scored a goal and had an assist to help lead Spotswood to a big 5-2 non-district boys soccer victory over Region 3C rival Staunton on Monday.
Junior midfielder Ian Joya, senior defender Luis Amortegui-Vargas, and standout senior midfielder Daniel Romanchuk added a goal each, while Andres Cordosa had an assist, and senior goalkeeper Aiden Grefe tallied four saves for the Trailblazers.
Freshman Joshua Bryant and senior Walker Darby scored a goal apiece for the Storm, while senior forward Augustin Miguel had an assist.
Winners of five straight, Spotswood (6-1) will not be back in action until its Valley District opener at Broadway on April 11.
Staunton (1-1), meanwhile, opened up Shenandoah District play on Tuesday night against Wilson Memorial.
