After finishing as the Virginia High School League Class 1 softball state runner-up, Riverheads was rewarded appropriately on Wednesday by the league's all-state team.
The Gladiators placed a trio of players on the VHSL Class 1 all-state team with junior pitcher Destiny Good, senior catcher Cheyenne Deming and sophomore outfielder Maggie Robertson all being placed on the team after exceptional seasons this past year.
Samantha Charles, a senior first baseman for Riverheads, also earned a spot on the Class 1 all-state second team alongside a pair of Buffalo Gap standouts in senior outfielder Paige Fix and BGHS junior designated player/flex Sadie Patterson.
Auburn junior pitcher Kirsten Fleet, a James Madison commit, was named the Class 1 state player of the year after going 8-0 with a 0.29 ERA and striking out 116 batters in 48 innings, tossing three one-hitters and a pair of no-hitters in the postseason alone.
For the year, Fleet finished 14-1 with 203 strikeouts, a 0.42 ERA and only allowed 14 total hits and five earned runs. She also batted .400 with four homers and 25 RBIs.
