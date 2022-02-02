Harrisonburg girls basketball coach Tracy Harding knows that when the going gets tough, her seniors get going.
Four Blue Streak seniors did all the scoring and Harrisonburg held on down the stretch to get a big 73-69 non-district win over Fort Defiance at home on Wednesday. The victory came less than 24 hours after a big Valley District victory over Turner Ashby the night before.
“We survived,” Harding said. “Its been a rough couple of days. They hung in there, pushed through and got it done. I’m really proud of them.”
The Streaks held a comfortable lead for most of the contest, but the scrappy Indians came on strong in the fourth quarter. With pressure defense, turnovers and eight points by Kiersten Ransome, Fort Defiance trailed just 70-69 with 1:09 to play.
Mariah Cain got two buckets and Maribel Tirado added a free throw down the stretch for Harrisonburg while the Indians couldn’t convert any points in the last minute of the game.
“This is a tough one for us,” Fort Defiance coach Mike Gale said. “That’s two great wins for them on back-to-back nights. I couldn’t be more pleased with our efforts, but we just couldn’t get it done. You have to give Harrisonburg all the credit.”
For the second night in a row, Harrisonburg came out of the gate hot at Claude Warren Fieldhouse. Senior Jay Garcia scored her teams’ first six points and finished with 14 in the quarter while Tirado hit three 3-point goals that enabled the Blue Streaks to take a 29-14 lead after one period. Ransome scored six points for the Indians in the opening frame.
Fort Defiance got on track in the second quarter as it opened the frame on a 14-3 run that made it 35-28 with 3:40 left in the half. Ransome scored seven points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer, while Garcia finished with six for the Streaks, who led 41-35 at the break.
Ransome had a season-high 28 points and eight rebounds, Ellie Cook added eight points and Adriana Shields had eight points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Indians (12-3), who had a nine-game winning streak snapped.
Garcia had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Cain added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Tirado added 22 for Harrisonburg (10-8), which won its third straight.
Fort Defiance 14 21 18 16 — 69
Harrisonburg 29 12 19 13 — 73
FORT DEFIANCE (69) — Ransome 7 13-13 28; Alexander 3 0-1 6; Hedrick 4 0-0 8; Hansbrough 2 0-0 5; Shields 2 4-4 8; Berry 3 0-0 6; Cook 2 5-6 9. Totals 23 22-24 69.
HARRISONBURG (73) — Tirado 9 1-2 22 ; Waid 1 0-0 3; Cain 10 3-4 24; Garcia 11 2-2 24. Totals 31 6-8 73.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 2 (Ransome, Hansbrough), Harrisonburg 4 (Tirado 3, Cain).
