There is an old saying in basketball that if a team lives by the 3-pointer then they will die by the 3-pointer.
Don't tell that to the Turner Ashby boys basketball team.
The Knights came out firing and kept on shooting from behind the arc, finishing with a program-record 13 treys en route to a big 58-37 Valley District road win over Harrisonburg Friday night at Claude Warren Fieldhouse.
Senior Garret Spruhan led the way with 23 points, including five treys, 10 rebounds and four blocks for TA.
"Usually, we are a pretty good 3-point shooting team, " said Spruhan, a long 6-foot-6 forward and one of eight Knight seniors. "I think us crashing the boards really helped our confidence on being able to let it fly."
With TA leading 28-18 at the break, it looked like the Streaks may make a run early in the third. Both teams hit a pair of 3s to start the frame and then two Evan Bert jumpers and a Jadon Burgess free throw by Harrisonburg cut the lead to 34-29 with 3:25 left in the quarter.
The Knights didn't panic, however, and stuck to their game plan. Spruhan hit a 3 and senior Adam Bass stepped up and followed that with two more that pushed the margin to 45-31 at the end of the third and Streaks never threatened after that.
In the opening quarter, Spruhan scored nine points, including a trey, and Jacob Keplinger hit another 3-pointer and the Knights took a 12-9 lead after one. Spruhan continued with the hot hand in the second, scoring 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, as the Knights opened up a 23-13 with 5:08 left in the half.
Keplinger finished with 12 points, including three treys, and Bass had all nine of his points from behind the arc for the Knights. Noah Gerber dished out seven assists.
"We shot the 3 well today," a very happy first-year TA coach Clay Harris said. "We practice shooting them a lot. We rely on the 3 and it paid off tonight. It was nice to see some fall as we haven't been shooting the ball real well lately. Adam Bass was a great lift off the bench with those 3s in the second half."
Bert led the Streaks with 15 while Burgess added nine. "(TA) shot the ball extremely well," said Streaks' coach Don Burgess, whose team was playing its first game since Dec. 30
"A lot of those (TA) kids have been coming to my basketball camps. We knew Spruhan was a good shooter and his confidence has really grown. When you hit a couple 3s the basketball gets bigger for you and your teammates. We had rotations that we tried to get to but we couldn't because of Spruhan stretching the floor."
The Streaks (3-7, 0-1 Valley) had a two-game win streak snapped and head to Roanoke today to take on Patrick Henry.
"We have got to defend and we've got to get some more buckets and get better in the paint," Burgess said of his team's keys to future success.
The Knights (7-4, 1-1 Valley) have won two straight and will host Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
"I want what is best for these seniors. They are a great group of guys, we're getting some wins and I am just excited moving forward," Harris concluded.
Turner Ashby 12 16 17 13 — 58
Harrisonburg 9 9 13 6 — 37
Turner Ashby — Gerber 1 0-0 2, Keplinger 4 1-1 12, Bass 3 0-0 9, Baylor 2 0-0 4, Kiser 2 0-0 6, Spruhan 9 0-0 23, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-1 58.
Harrisonburg — Burgess 3 1-2 9, Brown 1 2-3 4, Madden 2 0-0 5, Bert 5 5-5 15, Haverty 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-10 37.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 13 (Spruhan 5, Keplinger 3, Bass 3, Kiser 2), Harrisonburg 3 (Burgess 2, Madden 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.