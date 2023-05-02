FORT DEFIANCE — Turner Ashby continues to build momentum as the postseason nears.
Led by freshman Ayden VanHorn’s three goals and an assist, the Knights put on a clinic — trouncing non-district rival Fort Defiance 6-0 in boys soccer action at Alumni Field on Monday — the third consecutive win for the young TA squad.
With two more games this week, Turner Ashby head coach Luke Davies said the focus was getting the job done and maintaining the focus.
“We knew we could win this game,” Davies said. “It was just a matter of we have to play the way that we play in order to do it. Fort plays a good outside trap, and they’re a good team that can hurt you in some of the plays that they have.”
VanHorn said his three goals were simply there for the taking, and he was able to capitalize.
He felt it was a good team victory but added that the Knights could’ve done better in one area.
“We could’ve done a lot better moving the ball,” VanHorn said. “Other than that, I think we did very well sticking together.”
Senior Aiden Polson contributed two goals for Turner Ashby, while sophomore Bennett Wilburn notched one. Daniel Hernandez led with two assists, while Wilburn, senior Alex Maust, and sophomore Connor Sullivan nabbed one each.
Fort Defiance senior William Brooks said Monday’s game plan was to simplify the game and prevent Turner Ashby from gaining momentum.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they were unable to do so.
“We were a little disappointed,” Brooks said. “We probably could’ve done a little better. We let up a couple cheap, easy goals, but we know it’s TA — they’re good.”
The Knights traveled to Broadway on Tuesday and host Harrisonburg Friday for two Valley District matchups, while the Indians (3-7-1) will take on Riverheads in a district contest on Friday.
The Knights are riding momentum since falling to Harrisonburg a few weeks back — a game they wish they had back. Davies said the mindset is taking things one game at a time and striving to improve. So far, they’re doing just that.
“I think we just try to get better each game,” Davies said. “If we can look back on our past performances and say, ‘Yes, we got better,’ and in the games that we lose, if we can say, ‘Yes, we learned something and we were able to come up with a solution for that problem.’ — that’s the main thing.”
VanHorn feels Broadway can beat any team, making Tuesday an exciting matchup.
“You can’t really overlook them,” VanHorn said. “We’re just going to go out there, bring it to them, act like it’s a big game for us, and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.