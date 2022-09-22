There will surely be an extended handshake before kickoff and maybe some pregame hugs exchanged between the two sides at some point during warmups.
But make no mistake about it — this game is no different than any other.
“It’s not about me, man," said Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner, who previously was the head coach at East Rockingham. "It’s about the kids. That’s all I really want it to be about — this group down here and their group down there and the football game that’s being played. It has nothing to do with me.”
The Knights host the Eagles tonight at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater and there's no doubt, despite his wishes, the biggest storyline is Turner facing his former team.
Although Turner spent just one season as the ERHS head coach last year before returning home to his alma mater, he was a longtime offensive coordinator.
Now, after spending last year as an assistant under Turner with the Eagles, Drew Spitzer is in his first season as the head coach of the program in Elkton.
"I think it's very unique," Spitzer said. "Coach Turner was here for the last decade, plus he helped build East Rock football. Scott is one of the reasons I am here today and we still have a pretty strong relationship now. Our kids know this is an important game and with high school kids, controlling emotions can be hard. We can remind them of [the season-opening loss to] Spotswood and we came out too hyped and had to readjust. We don't want a repeat of that."
East Rockingham is coming off a disappointing 20-7 loss to Buffalo Gap last week — a game in which they turned the ball over five times in Bison territory.
It was especially frustrating for the Eagles, who sit at 1-3, because the team had just shown flashes of its potential in a road loss to Central the week before.
"Our inability to hold on to the football and to run the ball," Spitzer said. "You don't win a lot of games with five turnovers and 44 yards rushing. If we score on three of those [five possessions in Gap territory], it's a different game."
When the Eagles are clicking, they're a team with offensive firepower.
ERHS junior signal-caller Jakari Eaves is 55-of-108 passing for 879 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season while Blake Morris is a do-it-all skill guy that has piled up 462 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns this year.
"We have to be able to grab the moments in front of us," Spitzer said. "I think our guys have remained pretty positive and it isn't hard to get up for TA."
While the Eagles are trying to bounce back from a two-game skid, the Knights have put together back-to-back impressive non-district victories.
Last week, TA really opened eyes with a 28-21 victory at Western Albemarle.
“I thought we had great preparation all week," Turner said about the win. "Our kids were locked in and ready to go. We played physical. That’s what we want to do. We really played physical Friday night but more than anything, we were prepared and we played good defense. That was the key to that game.”
Against the Warriors, there were number of game-changing plays but the defense especially was big with linebacker Beau Baylor getting two interceptions in the contest and Ryan Gregory returning another for a score in the win.
“We handled adversity very well that night," Turner said. "Any time we needed a play, our defense made one for us. That was huge all night long. We felt pretty comfortable offensively because we knew how well we were playing defensively.”
Offensively, Turner Ashby is slowly getting more comfortable in Turner's system.
Micah Shank has racked up 752 total yards of offense and scored six touchdowns this season while Baylor has 63 carries for 365 yards and five total scores.
"TA has a great blend of size and speed," Spitzer said. "They have big linemen, quality kids at the skill position. Their quarterback throws well enough to beat you and if it isn't open, he's going to run for 100 yards. They're dangerous at every level and we have to be ready for them both mentally and physically."
As Valley District play approaches, this week's game provides Turner and his staff to take another significant step forward in building a comfort level.
So far, the first-year head coach said he's been thrilled with how it has gone.
“We’re getting better each day," Turner said. "That’s our focus — to take it one day at a time and get better each day. We’re getting there. Still have a lot of room for improvement, which is a good thing. We’ve been lucky enough to win a couple of games here and still have room for improvement. We’re happy with our approach so far and where we’re at right now.”
No matter how the coaches try to approach it, this one will surely feel different.
For Spitzer, he's facing off against the guy that played a big role in getting him the first head-coaching gig of his career and someone he considers a friend.
"If we come in focused and are able to control the wave of emotions and protect the football, we'll be in good shape," Spitzer said. "Scott loves to come out in a lot of formations and make you adjust and find the guy he's moved to try and isolate. It should be a physical competitive game on Friday."
And for Turner, it's a matchup against friends, former players and coaches.
“They’re all good kids," Turner said. "I still care about those kids and I want them to do well. Coach Spitzer has done a nice job. It’s a different color jersey. We’re going to be ready to go and we’re excited for Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.