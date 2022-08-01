BRIDGEWATER — One quick question about what to expect from the offense this season and Scott Turner quickly showed which coaching tree he fell from.
"We're just taking it one day at a time," the first-year Turner Ashby coach said with a laugh.
Turner, a TAHS alum, is entering his first season as the head football coach for the Knights after just one year as the head coach at East Rockingham.
In a unique cycle, Turner was named the East Rock coach in 2021 after Donnie Coleman, a former defensive coordinator at TA that coached Turner in his playing days, returned to Bridgewater to be the school's new athletic director.
Turner had served as the offensive coordinator for Coleman with the Eagles but after former Knights coach Chris Fraser tragically passed away last December and the school was forced to find a new coach, an opportunity popped up for Turner to return home in a sense.
“Any time you have a chance to go back to the school you went to — your alma mater — and coach, I think that’s pretty special," said Turner, a 1999 TAHS graduate. "It’s a unique opportunity that presented itself and I had to take that chance.”
At East Rock, Turner's teams were known for a spread-it-out attack that thrived in the passing game and put up big numbers on a year-by-year basis.
While the head coach isn't quite ready to dive into how he'll handle the playbook with the Knights, he said he's been pleased with the effort and attitude out of his squad since he was first named the coach in March.
“It’s been great," Turner said. "They came in ready to work. I was brand new and they showed up all offseason, all summer. We’re ready to get to work."
In Turner's lone season as the head coach in Elkton, the Eagles went 3-6 and fell to Clarke County in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs.
The Knights are coming off an up-and-down season in which they finished 6-5 and won their first Valley District title since 2001, but fell to rival Broadway 22-7 in Bridgewater in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
“Since we won a district title last season, we’re going to carry that over into this season," TA lineman Kevin Knight said. "We still have a good amount of players coming back from last year. We’re just coming in here ready to roll.”
It's a unique roster this season for Turner Ashby, which lost a big senior class that was a key part of the team's turnaround under Fraser but also returns an abundance of young talent that showed flashes of potential a year ago.
Senior running back and defensive back Austin Cassarrubias is a standout track and field athlete that is among the players that's been patiently waiting for an opportunity to showcase their abilities on the gridiron this season.
“It’s going smoothly, going great," Cassarrubias said. "We’re still keeping the same attitude as last year and going with the wind, but I think it’s going fine.”
The breakthrough season for the Knights under Fraser came back in 2019 when a senior class that featured Grant Swinehart, Jessie Knight and C.J. Haskins helped lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
In the condensed six-game spring season under the Virginia High School League's COVID-19 guidelines, TA actually went 5-1 with its lone loss coming to Valley District champion Rockbridge County in a thrilling regular-season finale. But the league only took four teams in each region to the postseason that year, leaving the Knights short of the playoffs despite a strong season.
Then, last year, the preseason hype for TA was high and many envisioned a deep postseason run for a team that was filled with depth and experience.
Instead, the season was a roller coaster and after a postseason loss to the rival Gobblers, the team has now hit reset and is focused on a new era.
“We’re doing pretty well for the first practice," Knight said on Thursday. "It was a really good day. At 8 a.m., everyone was in the locker room, dressed and ready to go. We came down to the field and put in work.”
There's likely only one job Turner would have left East Rockingham, where he earned a lot of his credibility as a coach, after just one year on the gig for.
That place, of course, is Turner Ashby and the players feel the excitement.
“It’s awesome. It’s great," Cassarrubias said. "He loves it, loves being out here as much as we do. He’s probably going to be one of the greats.”
When Turner was an offensive coordinator at East Rock and Coleman was still strolling the sideline as a head coach, there was a phrase that became routine for the staff, players and anyone in the program to use with media.
"Taking it one day at a time" is how Turner's approached his coaching career.
Now, it's paying off with a dream job at the school he was raised in.
“This is a great community," Turner said. "The support for this program and for athletics in general at Turner Ashby is unbelievable. It’s been that way since I was here and it’s just really nice to be back in it and have that support and to be part of that community again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.