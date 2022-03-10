Scott Turner is officially coming home.
Turner, a 1999 Turner Ashby graduate, was officially announced as the Knights’ new head football coach by TAHS athletic director Donnie Coleman on Thursday.
The former three-sport athlete at TA spent this past season as the head coach at East Rockingham after Coleman left to take the AD position with the Knights.
Under Turner this past year, the Eagles went 3-6 and fell to Clarke County in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs. Turner was previously the Eagles offensive coordinator under Coleman, who coached East Rock from 2010-2020.
“Coach Turner was instrumental in developing high-scoring offenses the past 12 years at East Rockingham,” Coleman said in a statement released to the media Thursday. “Coach Turner is extremely passionate about the game of football, developing young people and is well-respected in the football community.”
The move to hire Turner as the program’s new head coach comes after the unfortunate passing of former Knights coach Chris Fraser in December.
Fraser, who passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 59, helped turn the Turner Ashby program around in recent years. After back-to-back two-win seasons to open his tenure, the Knights went 6-4 in 2019, falling to Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Liberty Stadium.
In 2020, TA went 5-1 with its lone loss coming to Rockbridge County in the regular-season finale. That setback gave the Wildcats the Valley District championship and kept the Knights out of the four-team condensed postseason that year.
This past season, however, TA battled through an up-and-down year to finish 6-4 in the regular season and won its first district title since 2001. The Knights fell to Broadway in the opening round of the regional playoffs.
“We would like to welcome [Turner] and his [family],” Coleman wrote. “He is excited to get the 2022 season started and we look forward to working with him in the future.”
