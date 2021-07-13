Scott Turner will finally get his chance as a head coach.
The well-respected East Rockingham football assistant was promoted to head coach on Tuesday, the school announced in an early-morning press release.
Turner has been the offensive coordinator for the high-flying, multi-dimensional offense since 2016 and been on staff since the school opened in 2010.
The Turner Ashby graduate has also coached baseball while at East Rockingham and Broadway since he first began his coaching career in 2006.
"Coach Turner is well respected by our student-athletes and familiar with our school and community," ERHS athletic director Eric Phillips said in a statement. "We're very excited and look forward to working with him in a new role."
Turner replaces Donnie Coleman, who resigned last month after 11 years as the coach of the Eagles to become the athletic director at Turner Ashby.
Turner played under Coleman at TA from 1996-1998.
“He takes everything so serious,” Coleman told the Daily News-Record in 2018. “He really dives into his job. We have a really good group of coaches, but what he does a great job of is taking everybody’s input and putting it all together for the final game plan. He’s extremely organized. He’s extremely confident. The kids believe in his abilities. He’s super organized. I can’t say enough good things about him. I have a feeling one day if he wants to be a head coach, he’s going to make a great head coach.”
