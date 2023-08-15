2022-23 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington

BRIDGEWATER — In her lengthy 6-foot-4 frame, Raevin Washington is used to.
When she steps on the court, the opposing team’s attention goes to her.
And while it may be a bit awkward or uncomfortable at times, the Turner Ashby star has fought through it and developed into one of the area’s best all-around players.
“I first got involved with the game of basketball in sixth grade and what I wanted then was for me to become the player now,” Washington said while reflecting on her career thus far. “The people who were down on me and didn’t think I would achieve much — just having my family help me get better each and every year — all of it was a blessing.”
Washington is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.
Despite starting her first two years at the varsity level, it wasn’t until this past season that Washington’s game really went to a new level as a game-changing defensive force.
She averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
She set the single-game and single-season records for blocked shots for the Knights.
“With her length, she obviously affects the game at both ends of the floor,” Turner Ashby head coach Rob Lovell said. “Defensively, it's not just her height that makes her a force. She's also a state high jump champion, so she can really get off the floor. She blocks a lot of shots for sure, but what doesn't show up on a stat sheet are the number of shots she alters or shots that aren't taken because of her presence. I firmly believe she's the best rim protector in the state. Offensively, she has improved tremendously over the years to the point where she's a consistent scoring threat. She has great footwork and a nice shooting touch. I think the thing that is most overlooked about Raevin is she's an excellent passer.”
As a result of her high level of play as a junior, she was an All-Region 3C selection.
In addition, she recently committed to play for Mount Saint Mary’s at the Division I level.
Now, entering her final season with the silver and black, she’s ready for more attention.
“I think the improvement I made was that I had officially become an all-around player,” Washington said. “I hope this next season I will play better than before, and what lies ahead is a college plan for basketball. I’m going to be still putting in the hard work to get better and better every day as a teammate and as a player.”
