2022-23 ALL-VALLEY SOFTBALL HITTER OF THE YEAR: Turner Ashby's Reaghan Warner

BRIDGEWATER — The only thing more powerful than Reaghan Warner’s swing during a momentum-swinging home run was her smile as she rounded the bases toward home.

The Turner Ashby standout outfielder brought it all to the field for the Knights, including a ridiculous combination of speed and power at the plate, but her personality shined brightest.

“My team had a very competitive and successful season,” Warner said. “Winning drive and the team chemistry is what pushed me to do my best. As we said [after games], we have each other's backs. This is probably one of the best teams I've ever played with. Everyone became family on and off the field, and that's what drove to such a successful season. Not just in the athletics but the mental side of everyone being together was so healthy.”

Warner is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Softball Hitter of the Year.

After an impressive freshman debut in 2022, her sophomore campaign was electric.

“I feel like my performance has improved since my freshman year, but I have more goals set and standards to reach in the upcoming seasons,” Warner said. “My favorite part is always being there for my team, being able to build that confidence through everyone, and contributing to my team. Throughout the season, I felt like my teammates built more and more trust in me. Having that trust in each other leads to much bigger things on the field.”

Why wouldn’t the young Knights have trust in Warner after everything she did this year?

On the bases, her speed stood out with an area-best 23 stolen bases.

And at the plate, she hit .459 with a team-high 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

“Feeling that drive to success is what motivates me,” Warner said. “Knowing you can put all this hard work into results sooner or later is the best motivation. The passion for the sport just comes from the continuous goals, emotion, and love that bleeds through the sport. Winning has fueled my passion in so many ways, but mainly because every time my team wins, it makes me hungrier for more wins, and when I lose, it just pushes me to work.”

Warner’s older brother, Cody, is a former Turner Ashby baseball standout himself.

He went on to play at VMI, and Reaghan Warner said she draws inspiration from him.

“I strive to play softball in college, and within the next year or so, I hope to find my college home,” she said. “I'm super excited to see what lies ahead in my future. It's my dream to play at the next level, and to be moving towards that path just puts me in awe.”

Reaghan Warner works in the offseason with Virginia Tech alum Emma Strouth Earhart, the school’s all-time RBI leader, and the TA star credited her for much of her growth last year.

The symbolic bright smile that flashes across Warner’s face when she plays is contagious.

And with most of the young Knights expected to be back for another run next season, Warner and her teammates will likely have plenty more reasons to smile again.

“There was so much growth with this team on and off the field,” Warner said. “We had a very successful season that got cut short, but I think that will push us to work even harder to go further next season. Each player knew they had a role to play, and each player did their best to apply themselves to that role. In a sense, that brought us a lot closer to success. I believe one of the strongest reasons we had such a successful season was because we worked hard when nobody was watching, and each one of us wanted to have confidence in each other. We stayed consistent on the little things that seemed always to get overlooked and were open-minded when trying new things. The coaching staff kept us working hard to achieve our goals. With a great staff and amazing teammates, I'm so proud to be a part of TA softball.”