2022-23 ALL-VALLEY SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers

BRIDGEWATER — Save the small talk about the passion for the game, when she first picked up the sport, why she’s so dedicated, and what drives her to so much success.

When it comes to Turner Ashby’s Kendall Simmers, there’s no doubt where she belongs.

“I have been involved in the sport for longer than I can even remember,” Simmers said. “I grew up watching my dad play throughout my childhood, and I began playing when I was four years old at Bridgewater Little League. My genuine love for playing the game is what motivates me to be the best player I can possibly be. That love to play makes me want to work harder and harder every day to achieve my dreams of playing at the highest level.”

Simmers is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Softball Player of the Year.

The shifty shortstop, with a quick release, showcased she also has a big bat this season.

Overall, her game improved quite a bit, and the Knights experienced a special run due to it.

“I feel like I performed very well, but I think that there is always room for improvement to help my team make a deeper run in the playoffs next year. I think my most significant achievement was being named the Region 3C Player of the Year because of the great talent in our area. I was most proud of how consistently my team played throughout the season.”

Turner Ashby didn’t lose a game until falling in the Region 3C semifinals against Rustburg.

One of the biggest reasons for that success was the consistent and reliable play of Simmers.

“Winning has definitely fueled my passion for the game,” Simmers said. “Once you get a taste of what winning is like, you hate to lose. That is what drives me to compete.”

Simmers led the young Knights with a ridiculous .482 batting average, including 11 doubles, a pair of triples, nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 40 runs scored, and nine stolen bases.

Defensively, there wasn’t much that got past the quick-handed shortstop either, as Turner Ashby was able to continuously get out of difficult jams because of their stout defense.

“We had a group that was a year older, and we gained that experience that we hadn’t had in the past,” Simmers said about the special run the Knights had this past season. “That maturity really made a difference in close games. From a personal perspective, I thought I became an even better leader. I also worked hard every day on my footwork, pitch selection, and arm strength. All of that work fits into my mission to get one percent better every day. Ultimately, this all helps me get better so I can fulfill my goals and dreams.”

Most of the Turner Ashby roster will be back next year, including the standout Simmers.

Already receiving offers from the Power Five level to mid-majors, college interest is there.

And there’s no doubt that the softball field is where Simmers ultimately belongs.

“This season was one I will never forget because of the success we had as a team,” Simmers said. “I’m super excited about what is to come next year and beyond.”