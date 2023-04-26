PENN LAIRD — Turner Ashby continues to prove why they’re one of, if not the best, team in the area after another convincing victory.
The latest example was Tuesday, as the Knights remained unbeaten after cruising to their ninth shutout win over the year in a 12-0 rout of Valley District foe Spotswood Trailblazers at Susan Martindale Field.
It’s no secret that TA head coach Clint Curry has high standards for his girls. Fortunately for the Knights, he said they lived up to those standards Tuesday, despite it taking a few innings to get on the board.
“We talk about good, quality at-bats all year long,” Curry said. “Getting runners in scoring position, look for something to drive to where we can score runs, and that’s what we did. We got off to a slow start, but made the adjustments we needed to make. … All around, it was just as good of a fundamental game as we’ve played all year.”
Whenever the Knights have gotten off to slow starts this season, Curry has noticed they’ve always been able to make adjustments and turn things around — as they did Tuesday against the Trailblazers.
Curry pointed to some early-game anxiety about why they don’t come out swinging early in games but said it is slowly getting better.
“I think they’re lunging at the ball, just like some of our first bats around,” Curry said. “Timing wasn’t quite there yet. They just calmed down, got themselves refocused, and did what they had to do to get the timing down and look for something in their zone early in the count and drive it. That’s what we did, we had some good, hard shots today.”
One of those hard shots was off the bat of junior first baseman Harleigh Propst, who drove one over the right-field fence for a two-run homer in the top of the fourth — the first runs of the game.
Propst admitted they struggled through the first three innings, and Turner Ashby desperately needed something to spark a rally.
That two-run homer surely did the trick.
“Once we started going, we didn’t stop,” Propst said. “That’s what our coaches preach to us, is once you step on the gas, you step on it hard.”
The Knights proceeded to tally 10 more runs. Propst led in RBIs with three, while junior second baseman Lily Moyers led with three hits. Senior third baseman Katelyn Nazelrod contributed two hits and two RBIs, and freshman right fielder Kaydence Williams continued her late-season surge as she notched two hits and an RBI in the road win.
“It’s basically anything for the team,” Propst said about her mental approach. “Anyway to get on base, even if it’s off an error, a flyball, anything — it carries through no matter what. Even if I wouldn’t have hit the home run, anything to get on base would’ve carried through.”
In the circle for the game’s entirety for TA was Natalie Wisman. The sophomore struck out three and only allowed four hits.
Wisman said she remained calm throughout the game, knew her defense had her back, and gave insight into what makes them work.
“Communication is a big thing on the team,” Wisman said. “Having each other’s backs, and if we make a mistake, we can erase it.”
The Knights continue to dominate the Valley, while the Trailblazers suffered just their second district setback of the season.
Spotswood first-year head coach Scott Mongold said he confidently felt like his team is better than what they showed Tuesday.
“Going into the seventh, we had two hits,” Mongold said. “Going forward, we have to do a better job of hitting. We have to do a better job of being more selective of the pitches we’re swinging at and not getting so deep in counts that we’re playing defense with two strikes.”
Junior standout Taelor Ware carried the load for Spotswood in the circle, throwing four innings, while senior CiCi Rodriguez came in to throw three innings of relief, but the bats couldn’t get going for SHS.
Mongold was happy with his pitchers’ outings despite the loss.
“Going into the fifth inning, it was 3-0,” Mongold said. “We made a pitching change, there was a misplayed ball, and after that, it didn’t take long for the wheels to fall off. It’s nothing CiCi did, it’s just momentum. We have to do a better job of reeling it back in.”
The Trailblazers (9-5, 2-2 Valley) host Broadway in another big Valley District clash Friday. Meanwhile, the Knights (15-0, 4-0 Valley) travel to rival Fort Defiance on Monday for non-district play.
Turner Ashby may look more unstoppable than ever, and if one were to ask Propst, she’d tell them everything coming to them is earned.
“There never goes a day where we don’t work hard at practice or we don’t put in the effort or the work,” Propst said. “We deserve to be 15-0 because of how much work we put into the offseason, in practice, and everything. It feels really good.”
