BRIDGEWATER — After not playing for over a week, it took some time to shake the rust.
Then, a nine-run third inning provided just the spark Turner Ashby needed to get going.
The top-seeded and unbeaten Knights handled business, defeating eighth-seeded Brookville 12-2 in five innings in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals in Bridgewater on Friday afternoon.
“We hadn’t played in a week, and I could tell we had a couple of early-inning jitters,” TA head coach Clint Curry said. “You know it’s just a matter of time, I knew, before they got going — and they did.”
With the win, TA advanced to the regional semifinal against Rustburg at home on Tuesday. The Knights will host the fifth-seeded Red Devils — a 4-3 winner over Spotswood — at 6 p.m. in Bridgewater.
““They’re very hungry,” Curry said. “That’s one of their goals. We can put up a lot of runs in one or two innings quickly because we’ve got a powerful lineup. One of their goals is not to hit the panic button, get quality at-bats, and play solid defense. They set those goals every game.”
Sophomore outfielder Reaghan Warner was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Knights, while freshman Kaydence Williams was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer as part of the nine-run inning.
Kendall Simmers, the junior shortstop, was also 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while senior outfielder Eva Ochoa had a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Lily Moyers added a single and two RBIs of her own.
“[The third inning] definitely got us going,” Williams said. “We definitely got our confidence back.”
Haley Lambert tossed three innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out two before Natalie Wisman tossed two perfect innings in relief to close the game.
“I felt like I could have done better, but my team is always there to back me up,” Lambert said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that my teammates have my back. I can get down however much, and they’ll always be there. We pick each other up, and build off that every game.”
Now just one win away from the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament and a berth in the Region 3C title game, the Knights (22-0) are determined to avoid slow starts moving forward.
“These kids want it,” Curry said. “They want it bad. They really do. They fight, they grind.”
