BRIDGEWATER — Clint Curry has never been shy about his expectations.
When the former Rockingham County Baseball League star took over as the Turner Ashby softball head coach, he accepted a challenge to guide one of the most storied programs in the Shenandoah Valley and maintain the winning tradition it had.
Now in his eighth season guiding the Knights, the veteran coach has done just that.
“We love the competition,” Curry said. “It makes you better each and every day.”
Last season, TA went 19-5 with three losses to Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinalist Fort Defiance. The Knights reached the state quarterfinals themselves.
And although the loss of three big-time players from a year ago will hurt, this year’s TA squad has abundant young talent with experience in marquee games.
Makenzie Cyzick, an all-state third baseman that hit .477 with four homers, 17 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases, will arguably be the biggest hole the Knights have to fill, but the departures of center fielder Sydney Lyons, who hit .355 with eight homers, 25 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, and catcher Taylor Adams, who hit .355 with 17 RBIs and was as vocal as it gets as the fiery leader behind home plate, will make things difficult as well.
That’s a lot of production gone for the defending Valley District champions, but that hasn’t changed what has become an annual expectation for Curry and TA.
“We’re expecting big things this season,” Curry said. “Our goals are set very high.”
Kendall Simmers, a junior shortstop, is back as one of the area’s top players after hitting .432 with nine homers and 32 RBIs a year ago and is joined by teammate Lily Moyers, a versatile pitcher/second baseman who hit .400 with 18 RBIs a year ago herself.
Other key returners include standout sophomore center fielder Reaghan Warner, who hit .275 with three homers, 24 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases, junior first baseman Harleigh Propst, senior left fielder Eva Ochoa, senior third baseman Katelyn Nazelrod, junior pitcher Haley Lambert and sophomore outfielder Molly Griffin.
Propst hit .310 a year ago with a pair of homers and 17 RBIs and is off to a strong start this spring, while Ochoa hit .280 and Nazelrod hit .310. Griffin, still growing and developing as she matures at the varsity level, also impressed with a .423 average.
Lambert, meanwhile, will continue to grow into one of the area’s best pitchers after going 9-3 a year ago and is going to be joined by a promising newcomer in sophomore Natalie Wisman, who is quickly showing she could be a special young talent.
“She will be huge for us as a pitcher,” Curry said. “She’s picked up in her velocity.”
Sophomore Elyanna Rogers, who got pulled up late in the season a year ago, now takes over as the starting catcher for the Knights, while junior utility player Ivy Showalter will back her up and play outfield, and freshman Kaydence Williams is expected to star.
“Ely brings a lot to the table for us as a great defensive arm,” Curry said. “Kaydence is our only freshman and she has a lot of talent. She swings the bat like a veteran and she’s a great outfielder and infielder. We’re really excited to see her perform at a high level.”
Under Curry, the Knights have been the team to beat in the Valley District consistently.
And despite losing a chunk of production from a year ago, TA enters 2023 as the favorites again, with so many returning pieces ready to step up in new roles.
That’s why Curry’s expectations remain the same, no matter the circumstances.
“This season will probably be different than others in the past,” Curry said. “Pitching has really improved and every team has the capability to beat us. We’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game each and every night because just about every team in the district can beat you.”
