BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby sent 18 batters to the plate in the first inning, scored 14 runs, and rolled to a massive 23-11 win over Page County in non-district high school baseball Wednesday evening.
The Knights’ bats were red hot from the start, pounding out 10 hits in the opening inning and adding four more in the second to take command. “We swung the bats well tonight,” said first-year TA coach Daniel Bowman. “It was a total team effort.” Micah Matthews, Brandon Pettit, and Jack Fox all had two hits apiece in the first inning, and Matthews added a two-run homer in the second for the Knights.
“We were seeing the ball pretty well tonight," said Matthews, who had a single, double, home run, and three RBIs on the evening. Caden Simmers added two hits, while Pettit, Fox, and Bryce Carter drove in two runs each.
Despite falling behind, the Panthers played hard and battled hard the entire way. Page County got two runs in the second and third innings. Senior catcher Everett Foltz had three hits and an RBI, Tyler Shifflett, and Colby Cave had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Noah Lucas had a single and two RBIs for the Panthers, who scored seven runs in the fifth and final inning.
TA got everyone into the game in the final two innings. Sophomore Brady Spotts had a two-run double, and Tyler Hill had a single for TA in the fourth inning.
“We played bad early on but we fought back,” said Page County coach Wayne Comer. “TA has a lot of good young players and they are well-coached. All the credit goes to them. We will compete in our district games coming up.”
With the non-district schedule complete, TA looks forward to the Valley District slate. “The past two weeks we have done some good things offensively,” said Bowman. “As always, there are some things that we need to clean up but I think we are in a good place for district play. It will be a challenge.”
The Knights, who won their fourth straight to improve to 8-2 overall, host Broadway on Friday in the Valley District opener. The Panthers, who lost their third straight to fall to 4-5, host Luray on Monday as Bull Run District play begins.
