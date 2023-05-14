BRIDGEWATER — For the first time since 2015, Turner Ashby has put together an undefeated year.
The Knights hammered the ball at the plate and played a stellar defensive game to claim a 6-1 Valley District softball win over Spotswood in Bridgewater on Thursday, finishing 20-0 for the regular season.
Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry was satisfied with Thursday’s win, and said the score didn’t do justice to how well his girls swung the bat against a quality pitching team in the Trailblazers.
“We had so many line-drive hits,” Curry said. “What I call good, quality [at-bats] that didn’t fall that were good outs. We’re going to have games like that where we’re going to hit the ball hard and it’s going to be right at people. We played a great defensive game, we swung the bat really, really well, [and] our pitchers did a great job. I couldn’t ask our girls to play a better game.”
Sophomore center fielder Reaghan Warner put the Knights on the board with a two-run homer in the second inning. Turner Ashby mounted three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth off of 10 total hits.
Standout junior shortstop Kendall Simmers impressed again with two hits, including a double. TA senior third baseman Katelyn Nazelrod and senior left fielder Eva Ochoa racked up doubles as well, while junior first baseman Harleigh Propst notched a two-run single of her own.
Curry said he is grateful to have a plethora of talented hitters, and their ability to make adjustments is what makes them effective. That will be especially key as the team heads into the playoffs.
“I have probably four or five girls that make really great adjustments after they see a pitcher once or twice,” Curry said. “They’re just good, talented hitters. As far as hitting the ball the hardest [Thursday], Kendall Simmers hit the ball harder than anybody. … I’m just blessed as a coach, they’re great, talented kids.”
Junior pitcher Haley Lambert took the win for Turner Ashby after throwing four innings and striking out three. Sophomore Natalie Wisman tossed three innings of relief and struck out one. Spotswood’s junior Taelor Ware threw a complete game with 124 total pitches, despite battling an illness.
It means a lot to Curry and company to complete a perfect regular season, he said. He said his girls work extremely hard, but they know the work has only begun as postseason begins.
“They know that we’re getting ready to really go to work,” Curry said. “They’re looking at it like it’s three chapters in a book. The first chapter’s over, now we’re getting ready to go into the second chapter. The regionals is our second chapter, and if we can get through that, then we’re going into a third chapter.”
The Knights (20-0, 8-0 Valley) will host Broadway on Thursday in the Valley District Showcase Game, while the Trailblazers (11-8, 3-5 Valley) close out their regular season Monday against non-conference foe Wilson Memorial.
The Knights are on track to make a significant impact in the postseason, but in order to do so, Curry needs to see a few more things out of his girls that make them a better all-around unit.
“They’re going to have to be very disciplined at the plate [with] good, quality at-bats,” Curry said. “Our defense is going to have to be there, and our pitchers are going to have to hit their spots. … I think the rest will take care of itself.”
