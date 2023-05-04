Three different players scored two goals apiece as Turner Ashby won its fourth straight with a 6-0 rout of Valley District girls soccer rival Broadway at home on Tuesday.
Senior midfielder Cami Smith, freshman defender Amelia Hughes, and junior forward Belinda Campos all finished with two scores in the impressive win for the Knights.
Also chipping in for the winners was standout junior defender Addyson McNeal with a pair of assists, while senior goalkeeper Katelyn Lough recorded another shutout.
TA (7-5-1, 4-1 Valley) will aim to maintain its winning ways and make the Valley District race interesting with a home game against league rival Harrisonburg on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Gobblers (0-12-1, 0-5 Valley) host the Streaks on May 9 at home.
